King Charles opens doors to £6,300/week holiday home that comes with a warning

His Majesty King Charles III has made an array of landmark decisions since acceding to the throne, and now he's making way to welcome members of the public to stay on his Sandringham estate.

The monarch has overhauled one of the properties on his estate and transformed it into a luxury holiday home, that is now being listed for a dazzling £6,300-a week to rent at peak times of year.

The unique property, with turrets, comes with a warning though. The rental is listed on the Oliver’s Travels website which explains: "The turret is accessed via a steep external stone staircase and is best suited to confident adults or older children under supervision. Please note: the internal staircase may also pose challenges for guests with limited mobility."

© Bav Media The Folly is located on the Sandringham estate

Stunning parkland views

But those that are able to climb the stairs will be in for a treat as they survey the woodland views from the turret room. It's "a peaceful nook for journaling, sketching, or daydreaming high above it all," the promotional spiel reads.

© Bav Media There are the most wonderful views

Those staying will also have the access to the 20,000-acre parkland around the property to explore during their trip.

The advertisement for the abode reads: “This exceptional turreted retreat surrounded by centuries-old trees, has been sensitively refurbished to the highest standard, blending timeless heritage with refined contemporary comfort. This is a rare opportunity to enjoy a private escape on regal grounds.”

© Bav Media The place has been newly renovated

It can sleep up to six guests and has a drawing room, dining room, kitchen, boot room and three separate bedrooms.

The listing adds: “Originally built as a place where ladies retired for tea, this turreted gem with wrap-around balcony has been transformed into a luxurious retreat, inviting guests to experience life at the heart of one of Britain’s most iconic royal residences.

© Bav Media There are royal gems hidden around the home

As well as soaking up beauty from the views, you'll be treated to history around the house as there are royal artefacts from the private collection dotted in most rooms.

The whole place has been designed to balance royal tradition and country comfort – making it the most charming home-from-home.

A lucrative move

© Getty Images King Charles is set to be making more money

It's been reported by The Mirror that His Majesty could make an estimated whopping £1.4 million from his holiday lets across his royal portfolio. It's quite the lucrative scheme and it's something he's been familiar with as part of the Duchy of Cornwall's operations with rentals across the UK.