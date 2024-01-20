Meet Princess Kate's loyal support system in Windsor to ease her post-surgery recovery

The Princess of Wales is currently spending her longest time away from official engagements - aside from her maternity leave - since becoming a working royal.

Kensington Palace confirmed this week that Princess Kate, the wife of Prince William, had been admitted to The London Clinic for "planned abdominal surgery" that would not only keep her hospitalised for two weeks, but would also prevent her from returning to public duties until some time "after Easter".

While the Princess' medical condition has not been disclosed, the Palace did confirm her hospitalisation was not related to cancer treatment. She will return to her Windsor-based home, Adelaide Cottage, to continue her recovery once she is deemed well enough to leave The London Clinic.

© Lucy North - PA Images The London Clinic where Kate is recovering after her surgery

Luckily for Kate, recovery in Berkshire shouldn't be too difficult for her as she has the support of her husband William and their children; Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, at home.

Keep reading to see inside the Princess of Wales' tight-knit support system as she recovers away from the spotlight.

Princess Kate's post-surgery recovery support system

The Waleses' modest, four-bedroom property on the Windsor Castle estate is far more private than the royals' London residence of Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace, with ample green space for Kate to enjoy her recovery in nature away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

© Shutterstock Adelaide Cottage has a beautiful pink exterior

When the Wales family moved from London to Windsor in 2022, they chose to do so without their former live-in nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Burallo, who had lived with the family since 2014.

While Maria may no longer live with the family, her support will no doubt be called on to help support the Wales family as Princess Kate remains out of action during her post-surgery recovery.

© Getty The Wales family's nanny Maria will likely be on hand to help

Also close by to lend and helping hand are the Princess' siblings, James Middleton and Pippa Middleton, who live no more than a 40-minute drive away should their sister need their support.

Kate's younger sister Pippa lives in Bucklebury with her husband, James Matthew, and their three children – Arthur, Grace and Rose.

© Getty Kate and Pippa are supportive sisters

Her brother, who recently welcomed his first son Inigo with his wife Alizee Thevenet, also lives in Berkshire in a £1.45 million farmhouse.

© Instagram Kate's brother James also lives in Berkshire with his wife Alizee

Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton also own a £4.7 million home in the village of Bucklebury in Berkshire, which is less than an hour's drive from the Wales family.

© Getty Kate has the support of her parents, who live close-by

Conveniently, the Waleses' home is located on the Windsor Home Park estate in Berkshire, which is where Windsor Castle is located, and the family can walk to the main castle in around 10 minutes.