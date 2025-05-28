Ben Fogle's 'wild' animal problem he embraces at £2.6m home with wife Marina

Ben Fogle enjoys a quiet life in the Oxfordshire countryside with his wife of 19 years, Marina, and their two children, Ludovic, 15, and daughter, Iona, 13. However, retreating from the limelight and into a more rural setting means getting acquainted with the local wildlife – something Ben embraces despite its impact on his home.

"We have plenty of deer that like to eat our roses, moles that dig up the lawn and even a wild population of wallabies that bounce into our garden and chase the dogs, but we love it," Ben told Metro in 2023, adding that their home is surrounded by nature.

"We live in an old flint cottage in Oxfordshire. It is in a rural setting surrounded by woodland, fields, and nature."

It is believed the family live near the village of Fawley, which sits on the boundary between Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire. Having made his TV name by first appearing on BBC reality show Castaway 2000, Ben has long been synonymous with the great outdoors; however, this element of his home life takes his connection to the local ecosystem to another level.

Ben Fogle's home in the countryside

Ben's home, which provides respite from the cameras during his time filming popular exploration shows, including his latest, Expedition: Search For The Nile, is nothing short of a haven.

The rural retreat, which is set over 1.3 acres of land, features a tennis court, a pond, and a sunken garden with panoramic valley views.

The charming three-bedroom property also boasts a breakfast room and a summer room. However, the TV star and his podcast producer wife have previously revealed plans to expand their bolthole.

In 2024, it was reported that the couple intended to demolish their existing garage cum workshop and replace it with a two-storey building to cater for a ground floor home office, two-bay garage and a first floor recording studio and yoga space.

Plans were approved by the local council last year. "It is accepted that the proposed building is large but it is believed to be acceptable given the scale of the existing dwelling and extend of the residential curtilage," the star's planning agent said.