Ben Fogle set for emotional reunion after being forced to leave £2.2m home

Ben Fogle, 51, is set for a special reunion with his wife Marina as he returns home from his two-week travels.

The Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild star took to Instagram to reveal that he was heading back to his countryside estate in Henley, Oxfordshire, by posting a selfie in front of a striking backdrop of distinctive green mountains, which many fans guessed could be Laos or China.

"What an extraordinary few weeks. Can’t wait for you to watch this one. Now home," he teased, without revealing where he had been with work over the past few weeks.

The Into The Congo With Ben Fogle star had previously told fans: "I’m off somewhere faraway," as he posted a snap inside his home, where his packed bags sat in the hallway, decorated with a wooden dresser, vintage rug and scenic paintings.

While the father-of-two will be looking forward to enjoying home comforts and catching up with his wife and two dogs, Storm and Swift, Ben may have to wait longer before reuniting with his kids, Ludo and Iona, who don't live at home during the weekdays.

Speaking about their empty nest, Marina revealed to The Times: "For the first time in nearly 15 years, I won't have any children at home during the week. My 13-year-old daughter has now joined her brother at a weekly boarding school."

Ludo and Iona will likely head home for weekends and school breaks, such as the summer holidays.

Ben Fogle's country home

Ben has made rare comments about his home, describing it as an "old flint cottage" which is "surrounded by woodland, fields and nature," he told The Metro in 2023.

In a more recent interview with House Beautiful, he admitted he continues to be drawn to the outside, even when he's not travelling for work.

"I'm happiest in my little garden room, which has lots of windows onto the garden outside and the little stable area, so I can keep an eye on what Marina and the children are up to. It's my space and where I like to retreat," he said, before gushing about his open-plan kitchen where the family spend most of their time.

The Into The Congo With Ben Fogle star revealed he is drawn to his garden room

Despite his passion for exploring the world, Ben maintained that his home life comes first. "Coming home is the best feeling ever," he said.

"There's nothing like perspective to remind you of what you have. We can all get a bit complacent with our home, our family and what we have. I love coming home, being in our house, being back with family and dogs. If I could bottle how it feels, I probably wouldn't have to work again."