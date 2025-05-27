Ben Fogle's rare update on home life following wife Marina's confession about 'test' in marriage

Ben Fogle often dedicates his social media posts to updating fans about his work and his travels, but he made a rare exception over the long weekend, sharing an insight into his home life with his wife Marina.

The Scotland's Sacred Islands With Ben Fogle star took to his Instagram Stories to share a photo of his rainbow living room, which was decorated with a grey sofa topped with a striped blanket and red scalloped cushions, where their dog Swiftly hid.

In the background, the salmon pink walls had been broken up by a pastel blue unit, where a large mirror, house plants and a lamp had been placed. Judging by the kaleidoscope of colour, Ben's penchant for "maximalist" interiors is here to stay!

© Instagram The Scotland's Sacred Islands With Ben Fogle star shared a glimpse inside his colourful Oxfordshire home

"Swiftly loves building nests," Ben affectionately captioned the photo, which came shortly after his wife admitted they worked on their relationship after welcoming their children, Ludovig, 15, and Iona, 14.

'Test' in marriage

© Instagram Ben's wife Marina opened up about their marriage

The Bump Class founder gave an honest account about how children "test" a marriage, and reassured others that if you can "nurture" a relationship through hard times, you can come out the other side even stronger.

"I've always thought a relationship is like a garden. To thrive and flourish, it needs constant attention and nurturing. It takes time and energy and even when you think there's nothing to be done, you can always find something," the HELLO! columnist candidly confessed.

© Getty The couple share two kids

"If it's ignored and neglected, it's amazing how quickly it goes to pieces, those once lovely flowers become overwhelmed by weeds; in just months, it's a different beast.

"And when babies are born, relationships are neglected."

She added: "Yes, being a parent will test your relationship more than it has ever been tested before, but it also allows it to grow, to enter a new realm of respect, love, admiration and friendship. "

Home life

Marina previously revealed the family's outdoor pool

Ben and Marina and their teenage kids, who attend boarding school, live in Henley in a country home that reportedly features a tennis court, a swimming pool and a pond.

The Endurance: Race to the Pole with Ben Fogle star previously opened up about his interior design preferences, stating he prefers bright and bold colour to "vanilla" decor.

© Instagram The TV star admitted he likes "maximalist" interiors

Opening up about a humorous and relatable point of contention at home, Ben told House Beautiful that he and Marina don't always agree on how to decorate their Oxfordshire property.

The father-of-two is "constantly re-hanging paintings" which "leaves screws and nails all over the walls. My wife gets slightly exasperated.

"I don't believe that you should decorate your house and leave the furniture and paintings in the same place permanently. Some people love that continuity."