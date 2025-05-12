Ben Fogle's wife 'exasperated' over ever-changing life at £2.2m home

Ben Fogle may be used to being adaptable while travelling for work, but his passion for change also extends to his home life.

The Animal Park star, 51, admitted that he has left his wife Marina "exasperated" over the changes he makes at their Henley home with their two kids, Ludovic, 15, and Iona, 13.

Confessing to decorating disasters, Ben told House Beautiful he is "constantly re-hanging paintings" at their Oxfordshire property, which "leaves screws and nails all over the walls. My wife gets slightly exasperated.

© Instagram Ben admitted Marina is "exasperated" over him changing their home interiors

"I don't believe that you should decorate your house and leave the furniture and paintings in the same place permanently. Some people love that continuity. I love shifting furniture and the thing I do the most is changing paintings around."

Ben's travels

© Instagram Ben Fogle has been travelling overseas for work for two weeks

It's possible that the Into The Congo With Ben Fogle star may be looking to make new changes now he has a fresh set of eyes on his interiors after returning from his two-week travels "somewhere faraway."

He posted a snap of his packed bags sitting in a hallway decorated with a wooden dresser, vintage rug and scenic paintings, before following it up with a selfie taken in the mountains, saying it was home time.

Ben and Marina's 'maximalist' home

© Instagram Ben lives in Henley with his wife and children

Opening up about his home, Ben admitted he doesn't like "vanilla" interiors, preferring a "maximalist" look. "A bit like my parents, I like finding old treasures in antique shops, markets and fairs. I don't always know the story, so sometimes I project my image of what the story of that item was," he said.

"I love finding old pieces of explorers’ kit, whether it's old sledges or skis and I collect things all over the world as reminders of places that I've been."

© Instagram The Into The Congo With Ben Fogle star admitted he likes "maximalist" interiors

The presenter's home features 1.3 acres of land, a tennis court, a swimming pool and a pond. The Sun also reported that Ben submitted planning permission to transform an existing garage and workshop into a podcast and yoga studio.

"The purpose-built, multi-use building will provide home working space allowing the applicants to work from home and reduce the need to travel," the planning application read.

"It is accepted that the proposed building is large but it is believed to be acceptable given the scale of the existing dwelling and extent of the residential curtilage."