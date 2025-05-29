King Charles' comments on major life regret: '40 years too late'

His Majesty King Charles III has an impressive property portfolio of royal residences to call home, but did you know that one of his real estate investments has highlighted a major regret?

In a chat with Simon Armitage on BBC Radio 4 when the King was then the Prince of Wales, he spoke about his Welsh base, Llwynywermod estate. He declared that it was "difficult to find the right place" but he explained he probably bought it "40 years too late".

The chat was held in 2021, and the then-Prince said: "I now, at last, have somewhere in Wales to base myself, from time to time. Rather 40 years too late, probably. But it’s been a wonderful opportunity, at last, to have somewhere in Wales. I come whenever I can... I've always felt that it's an important part of holding this particular title."

© Chris Jackson The King and Queen at Llwynywermod Estate

He then explained the process of finding 'the one'. "It took me years to establish somewhere, it wasn't through want of trying but it was difficult to find the right place," he said.

"I used to go to different other houses which was very kind of people to lend them for a week or something, but it wasn't the same thing obviously until finally we found this, which has been a Godsend really."

What is the Llwynywermod farmhouse like?

© Chris Jackson The King has owned the property since 2007

The main reception room in the home has grand high ceilings with traditional wooden beams that make for an impressive feature.

Charles originally oversaw the painstaking restoration process to ensure that it was as sustainable as possible.

The interiors are rather impressive

The property has gorgeous arched windows and there's a dining room with a giant table for hosting.

The bedrooms in the eaves of the house are fairly humble with double beds and cosy décor.

Giving up the lease

When King Charles ascended to the throne, he passed on his Prince of Wales and Duchy responsibilities to his son, Prince William. Deciding he wouldn't have enough time to spend at Llwynywermod estate, Charles then relinquished the lease and it is now tenanted by Arusha Gallery, the Duchy of Cornwall website explains.

Where does Charles live now?

© Pool/Tim Graham Picture Library The Morning Room at Clarence House

King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla live at Clarence House, the former home of the late Queen Mother.

The monarch hasn't moved into Buckingham Palace yet as the residence is currently undergoing reservicing works and parts of it are still a building site. At the moment, 2027 is when the King is set to relocate.