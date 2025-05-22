King Charles, 76, to hire additional help at home

King Charles, 76, employs an army of staff to keep everything in order, from housekeepers and groundskeepers at his royal residences through to someone to squeeze toothpaste on his toothbrush for him each night.

On Thursday, the Sandringham Estate team announced that they have multiple positions ready to fill at the Norfolk residence, including some roles that will be temporary for the upcoming busy season.

Recruitment notices were posted on Instagram Stories, revealing they were searching for a housekeeping assistant, a restaurant team leader, housekeeping assistants and a range of undisclosed positions within the catering department that are temporary and seasonal.

"Excellent service is your primary responsibility at Sandringham," reads the restaurant team leader job specification, but there is no salary listed for this role, or for any of the others being advertised.

With 750,000 visitors to the estate each year, it’s not surprising that Charles needs all of the help he can get, ensuring that the experience is always exemplary.

Charles' apprentice help

Earlier this year, the monarch was applauded for enlisting the help of a team of apprentices for the renovations taking place at Buckingham Palace, providing a unique experience for young people.

A video, shared to 13.2 million followers, showed some of the apprentice employees hard at work and Charles’ fans were full of praise.

"Very noble, keep up the good work," and: "Such an amazing opportunity!!!" were among the comments. A third follower remarked: "Very cool! That would be a wonderful point on a resume. Resurfaced Buckingham."

The renovations are part of a 10-year project that will cost a grand total of £369 million over the course of it.

A timeline of King Charles' recent health journey Wednesday 17th January - Buckingham Palace announces the King, 75, is to have treatment for a benign enlarged prostate and will be admitted to hospital in a few days. Thursday 25th January - The King carried out behind-the-scenes official duties at Sandringham House. The King arrives back in London from Norfolk ready for his treatment. Friday 26th January - The King is admitted to the London Clinic for treatment for an enlarged prostate and also visits Princess Kate, who is recovering in the same hospital. Monday 29th January - The King is discharged from hospital and waves at well-wishers. Wednesday 31st January - Camilla says the King is "getting on, doing his best" as she opened a Maggie's cancer support centre at the Royal Free Hospital in London. Sunday 4th February - The King and Queen attend church in Sandringham, with Charles waving at well-wishers. Monday 5th February - At 6pm, Buckingham Palace announces the King has a form of cancer - but not prostate cancer - and has started treatment as an outpatient. He will not carry out public-facing duties, but will carry on with behind-the-scenes state business and official papers.

King Charles spotted with walking stick

© Max Mumby King Charles pictured at the Royal Windsor Horse Show

Fans of the King have raised concerns recently after seeing him attend the Royal Windsor Horse Show and the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, using a walking stick.

His mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, began relying on later in her life when her mobility was compromised; however, HELLO! has been reassured that the King's accessory of choice is a traditional country fair walking stick, rather than a walking aid.