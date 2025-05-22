King Charles, 76, to hire additional help at home

King Charles, 76, employs an army of staff to keep everything in order, from housekeepers and groundskeepers at his royal residences through to someone to squeeze toothpaste on his toothbrush for him each night.
On Thursday, the Sandringham Estate team announced that they have multiple positions ready to fill at the Norfolk residence, including some roles that will be temporary for the upcoming busy season.
Recruitment notices were posted on Instagram Stories, revealing they were searching for a housekeeping assistant, a restaurant team leader, housekeeping assistants and a range of undisclosed positions within the catering department that are temporary and seasonal.
"Excellent service is your primary responsibility at Sandringham," reads the restaurant team leader job specification, but there is no salary listed for this role, or for any of the others being advertised.
With 750,000 visitors to the estate each year, it’s not surprising that Charles needs all of the help he can get, ensuring that the experience is always exemplary.
Charles' apprentice help
Earlier this year, the monarch was applauded for enlisting the help of a team of apprentices for the renovations taking place at Buckingham Palace, providing a unique experience for young people.
A video, shared to 13.2 million followers, showed some of the apprentice employees hard at work and Charles’ fans were full of praise.
"Very noble, keep up the good work," and: "Such an amazing opportunity!!!" were among the comments. A third follower remarked: "Very cool! That would be a wonderful point on a resume. Resurfaced Buckingham."
The renovations are part of a 10-year project that will cost a grand total of £369 million over the course of it.
King Charles spotted with walking stick
Fans of the King have raised concerns recently after seeing him attend the Royal Windsor Horse Show and the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, using a walking stick.
His mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, began relying on later in her life when her mobility was compromised; however, HELLO! has been reassured that the King's accessory of choice is a traditional country fair walking stick, rather than a walking aid.