King Charles's Sandringham estate is 'bursting with life' in other-worldly new photos

King Charles's Sandringham home is located in rural Norfolk and is renowned for its impressive 20,000 acres, sprawling gardens and sublime interiors.

It's one of the monarch's most beloved retreats and acts as a base for the royals during the festive season.

In new photos shared to Instagram on Tuesday, Charles's estate resembled a kaleidoscope of colour with blooming flowers galore.

One snapshot showed a tapestry of rainbow-hued flowers in shades of pink and blazing red, while a second image showed a cluster of purple flowers arranged in flower beds beside perfectly manicured lawns.

Another picture, meanwhile, showed what appeared to be wild garlic stems in full bloom.

The estate's social media team included a caption which read: "The Shrubbery is bursting with colour & life. Catch the late spring flowering trees and shrubs at their best over the next two weeks!"

The estate boasts 60-acres of gardens

King Charles's rambling Sandringham estate

The estate dates back to 1862, when it was purchased by Queen Victoria for her son, the future King Edward VII. The house was rebuilt in 1870 to ensure it was big enough for his growing family.

The royals gather at Sandringham over the Christmas period

George V, the late Queen's grandfather, described the house as "Dear old Sandringham, the place I love better than anywhere else in the world".

Since then, it has remained a private residence of the royal family, passed down through generations.

Charles's Norfolk home is open to the public at various times throughout the year, allowing visitors to admire eight ground-floor rooms in the house, the 60-acre gardens and the accompanying museum.

The beautiful interiors remain largely unchanged from Edwardian times, and feature a collection of art which includes Meissen porcelain, semi-precious stones and Minton china.

William and Kate's Sandringham home

The Prince and Princess of Wales own a property on Charles's Sandringham estate called Anmer Hall. It was given to the royal couple as a wedding gift back in 2011 by the late Queen Elizabeth II, and subsequently underwent major £1.5 million renovations, including added security measures and the planting of extra trees.

Anmer Hall is close to the Sandringham Estate

Reflecting on their Norfolk bolthole, William previously said: "We spend as much time as we can here, it's very peaceful."