King Charles' unprecedented decision at Sandringham

His Majesty King Charles III has implemented a range of changes at his royal homes since becoming monarch, and there’s another landmark event in the calendar. This June, the royal’s Norfolk home will be partaking in the nationwide event, Open Farm Sunday, with the working farms at Sandringham being opened up to visitors for one day only.

The event has been listed on the Sandringham Estate website and the "glimpse into life on the Sandringham Farms" will include a chance to "meet some of our livestock, chat with the Sandringham Beekeeper, and watch demonstrations by the Sandringham Warden."

There are promises that patrons will see a tractor and a combine harvester during the show and tell, making it fun for all the family. It’s free and runs from 10am-5pm.

It's an event that Prince William's outdoorsy children certainly would enjoy. Princess Kate has previously revealed how her eldest son helps out with the animals at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, by providing them with feed.

In 2020, Prince William explained: "We've been lambing with the children this week," William said. "Charlotte wasn't sure at first, but George was straight in there. Louis loves the tractors."

Trailblazer King Charles

Charles has passed down his passion for the environment

King Charles has long been an environmentalist and has taken the time to understand how to farm and look after gardens in a responsible way.

Talking about making his former farm at Highgrove House organic, His Majesty said: "One of the reasons I went organic 40 years ago was because I felt there was an overuse of antibiotics. And I felt that if you overdo it, you end up with resistance. Anyway, that's what happened. I was told I was a complete idiot for even suggesting going organic."

Princess Anne's farm

The King's sister is also a farmer, and that's how she keeps her home at Gatcombe Park ticking over. However, it has been a cause of concern for the royal. In an interview with Country Life magazine in 2009, The Princess Royal spoke about the balance between using the estate to host events like the Festival of British Eventing and using it as a working farm.

© Getty Gatcombe Park estate where Princess Anne lives

"I do worry that one day we'll be told that we can't have organic status any more," she said. "Even picking up people’s hay and other rubbish from their (horse) lorries could threaten our organic status. And having the great British public tramping around is hardly organic," she said.