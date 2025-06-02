James Corden's 'shameful' £8m UK home sparks furious backlash

Four years ago, James Corden became the owner of an £8 million property close to the leafy and affluent area of Henley-On-Thames, but it hasn't been a smooth-sailing journey.

The home, known as Templecombe House, is a 1960s art-deco style property that James purchased with the intention of tearing down and renovating entirely.

With big plans in place, the actor needed multiple permissions from Wokingham Borough Council, which, understandably, took time.

James and his team of builders and architects then reportedly received the green light in 2023 to go ahead and create his forever home where he and wife Julia Carey planned on moving into with their three children, Max, Carey and Charlotte.

© Mike Marsland/WireImage James Corden attends The Royal Television Society Programme Awards 2025 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on March 25, 2025 in London, England

James Corden's countryside home angers locals

However, recent aerial photographs show that renovations are taking much longer than planned and the structure is yet to be torn down.

© Richard Young/Shutterstock James and Julia moved back to the UK in 2023

It's this apparent lack of progress that has seemingly upset locals who, upon reading news reports stating that James is to fly back Stateside later this summer, albeit temporarily, to complete a stint on Broadway, have become incensed that the Gavin and Stacey actor has "abandoned" the home.

Local landlady, Jayne Worral, told the Daily Mail: "He should live in it or sell it so a family can live in it. It's shameful to buy anywhere with that sort of standing and then have no one benefit from living in it. He should be ashamed. It's not fair."

© Lionel Hahn, Getty James Corden and Julia Carey attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Another local, Sue Harris, said it would be a "shame" if the actor were to abandon the structure entirely. "It would be a shame if he left it empty, as we get a lot of characters wanting to live here."

Another told the publication: "He created a huge fuss around wanting the plans to go through how he wanted. Now he is leaving."

© Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock James Corden at 'The Late Late Show with James Corden', PaleyFest, Los Angeles

James Corden's new stint in the US after abrupt exit

James and his family resided in the US for many years while he hosted his successful late night talk show, The Late Late Show. The actor decided to pack up his home in LA and move back to the UK on a permanent basis.

© Dave Benett James Corden attends the press night after party for "The Constituent" at Skylon on June 25, 2024 in London, England

Now, he's heading back across the pond for a few months towards the end of this year after landing a role on the Broadway play, ART.

James and Julia will keep their base in London, plus their ongoing Henley project, as their representative told MailOnline that they have "no plans" to permanently move back to America.