Princess Kate and Pippa Middleton's former haunt's 'nightmare' squatter situation

The Princess of Wales may be a perfectly polished member of the royal family, but she had her partying era circa 2006 to 2008. She was pictured in and out of nightclubs with her sister Pippa Middleton, and one of their favourite haunts was Morton's private members' club in Mayfair.

The Daily Mail has now confirmed that the abandoned building has been overrun with squatters. It was left empty since the pandemic caused the business to close. The Grade II listed building is now home to people with no fixed abode.

Although squatting in a private residence is illegal, squatting in a non-residential building or land is not in itself a crime, but it is a crime to damage the property. Other crimes that usually come as part of squatting can be punishable, including fly-tipping, noise disturbances and using utilities like electricity or gas without permission.



© Alamy Stock Photo Morton's private club in Berkeley Square, London pictured in 2010

The Daily Mail confirms that a statement from Westminster Council read: "Our city inspectors visited the site last night. They found no evidence of people sleeping rough in the basement but there are a number of items belonging to rough sleepers being stored there. This is ultimately a matter for the landlord to secure the property and the council will notify them urgently about the issue."

The iconic London club used to look very different, and it was also frequented by Jodie Kidd and Lindsay Lohan in its heyday.

Mahiki partying

© Getty Kate and Pippa headed home from Mahiki

Another nightclub favourite was Mahiki, and Kate and Pippa were pictured multiple times outside the venue.

For one of the evenings out, Kate slipped into a satin paisley dress featuring a halterneck and a scarf print.

To finesse her glamorous attire, the royal accessorised with some boho necklaces and gold bangles. She wore her chocolate locks down loose.

Kate and her sister were all smiles in the taxi as they left the party.

Kate and William's party days

© Alamy Stock Photo Kate Middleton and Prince William leaving the Boujis nightclub in Kensington

During the early years of Kate's relationship with Prince William, they were pictured outside of Boujis, a popular South Kensington club. It was famed for spotting royals and celebrities, and it was a pretty special night when those two rocked up.

The club's owners, Carlo Carello and Jake Parkinson-Smith have opened up about the drinks the royals enjoyed. The Crackbaby shots were notorious - containing passion fruit, vodka, Chambord and champagne.

"Kate and Will did love their Crackbabies as on their first date at Boujis, that I can say" said Carlo. "They say it was their first public outing."