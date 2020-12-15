Pippa Middleton has inadvertently revealed the beautiful Christmas tree at her home in London with her husband James Matthews. The Duchess of Cambridge's sister joined pupils of Mary Hare School, an academy for deaf children and young people, to present an awards ceremony, and posed for a photo showing off her Christmas jumper for Christmas jumper day.

The school shared the image on their Instagram account with the tree in the background and the caption, "Pippa Middleton (our ambassador) joined the pupils on Zoom today, to present the awards for the Christmas card designs. Well done to all our primary and secondary pupils who received awards and joined in the spirit of Christmas jumper day!"

Pippa Middleton's Christmas tree

Pippa and James appeared to have favoured width over height for their tree, as it seems to be only slightly taller than Pippa. Nonetheless, it has been decorated beautifully with a red and white colour scheme formed of Santa Claus, snowflake and house-shaped baubles.

The picture also offered a rare look inside the room where it has been positioned: it's decorated with cream walls and has a light mounted upon the wall with two cream cylindrical-shaped shades.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews married in May 2017

Pippa and James live in a home believed to be worth £17million in Chelsea, west London.

The property is spread across five storeys and boasts a gym, an underground cinema, a lift, a 'staff room' and six bedrooms.

In 2017, the couple started £1.2million worth of renovation works whereby they added a separate male and female dressing room linked to the main bedroom, as well as a nursery and air conditioning throughout. They moved back in in 2018.

James Matthews' former home is located on Park Street in Mayfair

James previously lived at an equally jaw-dropping townhouse in London's Mayfair. He sold it in 2006 for £1.275million and by 2017, it was reported to be worth £40million. It features seven storeys, five bedrooms, and a rooftop terrace with a hot tub.

