Pippa Middleton 'buys new £15m country home' closer to sister Kate – details

Pippa Middleton is rumoured to be expecting her third child with her husband James Matthews – but it's not just her family she is said to be expanding.

The 38-year-old and her investment banker husband have reportedly purchased a beautiful Georgian mansion in Berkshire that features a whopping 30 rooms and around 150 acres of grounds that houses a walled garden and greenhouses, according to the Daily Mail's Eden Confidential.

If Pippa is expecting her third child, she will have the exact family set up as her Duchess sibling Kate – both sisters will be mothers-of-three.

Earlier this week, a removals van was pictured outside Pippa and James' £17million Chelsea home, although it is not clear if the couple has sold the property or are keeping it as their London base.

The move will mean that Pippa, James, and their two children Arthur, three, and Grace, one, will live much closer to her family, which will no doubt be handy if she soon welcomes another child.

Pippa and Kate are both believed to be relocating to Berkshire

They will be just a 20-minute drive from Pippa's parents Carole and Michael Middleton, who still live in the family home in Bucklebury. Pippa's brother James Middleton and his wife Alizee Thevenet also live in the county after purchasing a £1.45million farmhouse last year.

Pippa appeared to have a baby bump during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June

It has also been reported that Duchess Kate and Prince William are set to move to the county this summer ahead of their children, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, starting their new school in the area in September. The royal couple are believed to be considering several properties on the Queen's Windsor estate.

Pippa and James have reportedly bought a £15m stately home

Although reports have not yet officially been confirmed by Kensington Palace, royal fans could expect an announcement on the family's relocation very soon, given the start of the summer holidays.

The family will have a lot more freedom to roam in the Berkshire countryside - not to mention the fact that the Queen's Windsor estate has an astonishing 655 acres!

