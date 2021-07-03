Kate Middleton and sister Pippa's £1.88million flat they lived in for free The Duchess of Cambridge and Pippa once lived in Chelsea, west London

Kate Middleton,now has an impressive portfolio of royal houses, including a 20-room home at Kensington Palace, but where she lived in her 20s was rather different from her regal residences.

Before the Duchess of Cambridge became a member of the royal family, she shared an apartment on Old Church Street in Chelsea, London, with her sister Pippa Middleton. Although vast for a London property, the home is still worlds away from the size and luxury that Kate is used to now.

SEE: Kate Middleton's beautiful bedroom inside former London apartment unveiled

The sisters moved out once Kate married Prince William in April 2011, after their parents Michael and Carole Middleton bought the property for them for £780,000 back in 2002. They put it up for sale for £1.95million in 2018, but it sold for £1.88million in September 2019.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton and Prince William share video from inside family home

Kate and Pippa previously lived in this home on Old Church Street in Chelsea, London. Credit: Knight Frank

The home is formed of three storeys with three bedrooms (one master suite with an en-suite), two bathrooms, a large living room, dining room, kitchen and a guest bathroom. The bedrooms were all situated on the very top floor.

MORE: Inside Kate Middleton and Prince William's beautiful country retreat

RELATED: Inside Kate Middleton's former homes in the UK

As for décor, the palatial design suggests Kate and Pippa have always had regal taste. The bright and airy dining room features wainscoting, a chair rail and a built-in bookcase, alongside a classic oak dining table and matching chairs upholstered in cream. The kitchen was fitted with similarly traditional oak cabinets and black and white tiles.

On the second floor, the living and dining room bleed into one another, while a patterned rug and curtains resemble the design that Kate and Prince William now have at their home, Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace. The bedrooms maintain the same traditional design with cream walls and carpet.

The design inside Kate's former home is almost identical to their current home at Kensington Palace

Now, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share their home with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, while Kate's sister Pippa lives close by to their former Chelsea property at a £17million mansion with her husband James Matthews, their son Arthur and daughter Grace.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.