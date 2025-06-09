James Martin's endless Hampshire garden he's leaving behind amid TV 'break'

James Martin recently shared that he and his team are taking a well-earned break from their filming schedule to enjoy the summer months.

The broadcaster, chef and host of beloved ITV morning cookery show, Saturday Kitchen, made the announcement at the end of last weekend's show, quipping: "To my food team, you can sleep better now," before thanking the celebrity guests who were featured on the episode.

He added: "That is also it for the series, me and the crew are heading off on sunny holidays. Different climates." After his team informed him they were heading to Portugal, James responded that he was heading up to Yorkshire.

An escape to the countryside for the summer months sounds idyllic, but James is fortunate to have an endless landscape on his doorstep, too.

See the never-ending beautiful garden at his seven-bedroom home in Hampshire that the presenter and chef will be leaving behind in favour of a beautiful Yorkshire…

© Instagram For those who follow James closely, you'll know that James films his popular show, Saturday Kitchen, from the comfort of his home in Hampshire. Since his work and living space are often blended, it's perhaps unsurprising that he's seeking a summer break in a different environment. The TV star has kitted out the garden with an outdoor kitchen that would rival the average indoor kitchen. From there, he welcomes numerous celebrity guests for whom he whips up a storm. But James also shared recently how the show had ventured into gardening. Particularly after welcoming friend and fellow TV star, David Dominey, onto the show. A large wooden area is laid out in front of James' guests, surrounded by plants in different coloured pots. In the background, we can see how impressively tall the trees are in his garden space.

© Instagram It seems James has been taking some tips from his garden expert friend, as he was proudly showing off a blossoming vegetable and plant patch he now has in his garden. James shared a photo on his Instagram page of what appears to be enormous leeks and rhubarb growing in abundance. Perfect additions to his recipes, no doubt.

© Instagram This photo he shared of his hearty lunch immediately caught our eye, thanks to the pristine and sprawling lawn in the background. James' garden appears to stretch beyond the beautifully manicured hedges, meaning he has plenty of space right on his doorstep to enjoy.

© Instagram This photo offers an up-close image of said hedges and also a glimpse of his greenhouse tucked away in the corner of his garden.



© Instagram Although not a picture of James' garden, this snap of his dog, Ralph, walking in the rolling fields near his home at sunset proves just how much greenery James has surrounding his countryside abode.

