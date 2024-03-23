James Martin's grand seven-bedroom bachelor pad following Louise Davies split - full tour

James Martin made headlines recently when news came to light that he and his long-term girlfriend, Louise Davies, parted ways at the end of last year.

The couple, who dated for 12 years, called time on their relationship in December 2023 but the reasons behind the separation have been kept private.

However, in photos obtained by MailOnline, the professional chef and Saturday Morning presenter was seen walking alongside his rumoured new partner, Kim Johnson, a personal trainer who was previously married to businessman Arun Nayar, though neither party has confirmed they are an official item.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock James Martin

Prior to his relationship with Louise breaking down, James was very open about how he had "no interest" in marriage, and never made plans to start a family. He previously told Prima magazine: "Would I do the same thing again? Probably, because it's made me who I am. And why does everybody have to follow the norm anyway?"

However, he and Louise did live together in James' idyllic country home in Hampshire. The property, which is where James films his popular cooking show, sits on 1.5 acres of land and boasts seven bedrooms, an outdoor kitchen and a greenhouse.

© Getty James and Louise dated for 12 years

Fans who watch his programme will be familiar with James' kitchen where he films episodes, but did you know the kitchen he films in is actually located in his garage? We've taken a closer look inside James' home…

James Martin's impressive home with multiple kitchens

James Martin's kitchen © Instagram James decorated his kitchen set during the lockdown, painting the walls that were previously green in a taupe shade and replacing his open shelving with an enormous wall clock. The chef's kitchen has a large stainless steel-topped island with two induction hobs and plenty of space for food preparation. His appliances are also stainless steel, while a wooden cabinet resting against one wall showcases a selection of glassware.

Kitchen of dreams © Instagram James has pale wooden cabinets lining the wall with black polished worktops and white tiles on the bottom half of the wall. Open shelving displays a selection of cookbooks, jars and utensils. This photo of him alongside singer Joss Stone shows the huge cabinet full of stunning glassware which is placed conveniently next to the fridge.

Outdoor cooking area © Instagram The celebrity chef also has an impressive outdoor kitchen with a huge wood-burning pizza oven. There is also a huge island in the middle topped with tiles – perfect for preparing food and chopping. To the left, there's also more surface space for the chef to utilise, with lamps hanging above for lighting and extra warmth.



Al fresco dining © Instagram In the warmer months, James often films episodes of Saturday Morning in his outdoor kitchen, so that he and his guests can enjoy the gorgeous surroundings while cooking and eating al fresco.



A botanical dream © Instagram A slightly different angle of James' outdoor kitchen shows just how much of a botanical dream the al fresco dining area is. The outdoor kitchen is surrounded by plants, greenery and shrubbery that have even made their way into the cooking area, giving it an authentic feel. We can also see the steel roof above the area – meaning James can still cook if the heavens open.

Patio © Instagram But when James isn't cooking up a storm in the outdoor kitchen, he can still enjoy the outdoors from his patio in the huge garden. This snap shows how the chef has an array of outdoor seating with comfy cushions, and his adorable pooch is clearly a fan, too.



Greenhouse © Instagram James is fortunate to have a home sitting on 1.5 acres of land, so it's no wonder that he's put up a greenhouse in his garden to grow his own vegetables for his home-cooked meals. There's even a special meaning behind the decision to have a greenhouse at home: "When I bought this house the very first thing I built was that greenhouse to remind me of my grandparents," he said previously. "My grandad was an amazing veg producer together with my uncle and that's why I fell in love with food I think. "I've still got tomatoes; I grow them every year to varying degrees of success." His vast green-trimmed greenhouse is nestled at the end of his garden and is usually brimming with fresh produce.