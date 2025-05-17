James Martin 'mocked' for surprising hack he does 'four times a week'

James Martin has opened up about the surprising gardening routine he follows several times a week – and admits people often tease him for it.

The celebrity chef, 52, revealed that mowing the lawn has become a calming ritual in his life, even if others find it unusual. James said that he can get frustrated if the weather stops him from getting out into the garden.

Speaking to The Telegraph, James explained: "I’ve got a John Deere sit-down lawnmower with headlights and people take the mick out of me because I might mow the lawn four times a week."

He added: "If we’ve had non-stop rain and I can’t cut the grass, I get [expletive] off. But I also think mowing helps me switch off. I can have a crazy day at work, but I’ll come home and happily get on my mower at midnight."

Why gardening works for him

James is known for his intense work schedule and says that gardening gives him a way to decompress. He even suggested it could benefit others in similar high-pressure jobs.

He added: "I think most chefs probably have OCD, and I think gardening helps. It keeps you busy."

He’s not alone in turning to the outdoors for peace of mind. The Royal Horticultural Society also promotes lawn care as a useful activity for improving wellbeing, although they suggest mowing less frequently, depending on the season.

Despite that, James sticks to his four-times-a-week approach, saying the regular routine suits him – and the results speak for themselves.

What his garden looks like

James has previously shown off parts of his impressive outdoor setup. As well as keeping a large lawn, he grows fruit and vegetables and has even installed a dedicated outdoor kitchen.

Fans may remember glimpses of the setup during his cooking segments on This Morning, where James gave a tour of the space. It includes a wood-fired oven, a barbecue area and ample storage for his equipment and ingredients.

But not every project has gone smoothly.

The pizza oven incident

During a chat on Simon Rimmer’s Grilling podcast, James recalled an incident where his outdoor cooking led to an unexpected explosion.

He explained: "I set the side of my house on fire. That was a good one because... I love builders, particularly a certain group of Irish builders, who are fantastic, but they decided to build an Italian pizza oven roof."

He added: "Instead of having metal, [they] built it out of wood, which is quite handy."

© ITV Richard Corrigan on James Martin's Saturday Morning on ITV

The result? A fiery mishap that James says ended with "an almighty bang" and meat flying into the air.

"It was a huge explosion," he said. "You get bits of lamb chops, pork chops, sausages flying over the top of the house. It was massive."

Luckily, no one was hurt – and the event quickly turned into a story to laugh about.

James joked that his family recovered the airborne meat and carried on with the party.

A place to reset

Despite the mishap, it’s clear James sees his outdoor space as a valuable retreat.

With a schedule that includes regular filming for James Martin’s Saturday Morning and numerous other TV and live appearances, he credits gardening as the thing that brings him back to earth.

And he’s not the only famous face who’s turned to the garden to find calm. Several public figures have championed gardening for mental health, including Alan Titchmarsh and Love Your Garden’s Frances Tophill.

For James, mowing the lawn may not be everyone’s idea of relaxation – but it’s something that helps him stay grounded.

