James Martin and girlfriend Louise's double home disaster including dramatic burglary

James Martin, 51, is currently at the centre of a media storm regarding allegations of 'bullying' behaviour, and part of the drama is around an incident that happened at his property, when his house got damaged during filming.

In 2018, during filming at his home, a drain became blocked, causing £30,000 worth of damage.

In a leaked zoom call, James expressed his anger about the situation with a foul-mouthed rant, which he has since apologised for.

But that's not the only house troubles the TV chef has experienced, as he has also just revealed that he was the victim of a dramatic burglary. Thieves broke into his private property when his partner Louise was home alone, and he was away.

Revealing the horrible incident, James wrote on Twitter: "I was burgled at night by a team of masked men, who entered my house while my partner Louise was at home alone and I was away working. I was devastated that she had to go through it alone."

This was part of a larger statement, giving reasoning to defend his emotional outburst. As well as the stress from the burglary, James revealed he was then undergoing cancer treatment. "I was then diagnosed with cancer on my face and I had to have surgery, which I couldn't do until two days before Christmas when we had finished filming," he penned.

What is James Martin's country home like?

James has a beautiful countryside property

The James Martin’s Saturday Morning host has a 1.25 estate of land around his home, complete with an outdoor kitchen, scenic country views and a sentimental greenhouse.

The property's garage is an important feature to James as he has an impressive car collection including a Chevrolet Corvette, a Lotus 340R, a 1948 Maserati and two retired Formula One motors.

© Rex The star has been accused of unprofessional behaviour

"My mates come round to my house and they look into my garage and I go, 'These are my babies, these are my things,' but you know, it's each to their own, isn't it?'" he said.

With those epic features, it rivals a royal residence and here are the best photographs of it…

Who is James Martin's girlfriend?

James and Louise are in a long term relationship

The presenter is in a relationship with TV producer Louise Davies. They first met on Celebrity Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and have been dating since 2011. James rarely speaks about his girlfriend in public and doesn't share many photos of her on social media.

In 2018, James revealed he and Louise are not planning to marry, with the celebrity chef's focus on work.

"No, it doesn't interest me in the slightest, mainly because I've catered for so many weddings, really," he told Sunday People. "I admire people who do it, that's fine, but I'm quite happy. I don't need to spend 60 grand on a day, no, I'm more than happy thanks."