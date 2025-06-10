Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rare photo inside Queen Mary of Denmark's castle home
Queen Mary of Denmark arrives to the opening of the exhibition 'Danner af Danmark' at Frederiksborg Castle wearing a blue top© Getty Images

Rare photo inside Queen Mary of Denmark's castle - and first marital home

See inside the royal residence

Rachel Avery
Homes Editor
2 minutes ago
Queen Mary of Denmark and King Frederik live at the Frederik VIII's Palace at Amalienborg in Copenhagen, but they have another royal residence to call home – and we've just had a rare look inside.

Shared to the Danish royal family's Instagram account was a photograph of the Queen crouched down saying goodbye to her beloved dogs in her hallway.

"Now I'm on my way. Had to leave two who were less satisfied as they weren't going. I'm looking forward to experiencing the Royal Run in Korsør. H.M. The Queen," the post read.

The picture appeared to be taken at The Chancellery House at Fredensborg Castle, their second home.

Queen Mary wearing running kit with her dogs© Kungahuset
Queen Mary shared a rare glimpse inside their residence at Fredensborg Castle

The image showed a spacious entranceway with stone floors, a gilded mirror on the wall and beneath it a small, baroque-style stool. The reflection in the mirror also shows that the space has an ornate dresser.

The special residence also happened to be their first marital home. 

Queen Mary and King Frederik at the Gala Dinner on Thursday© Getty Images
Queen Mary and her husband King Frederik

Built in 1731, it is a Baroque-style building attached to the main castle via stable buildings and a church. It used to be the royal couple's primary residence when they first got married in May 2004, until Frederik VIII's Palace at Amalienborg in Copenhagen was renovated. 

According to the Kongehuset website, "The Chancellery House’s architecture and interiors are in Baroque style with references to the French régence style." Several of the original features remain today, including stucco ceilings, panelled doors, decorative wrought iron fittings and high wall panels.

Sunset view of Fredensborg Castle© Shutterstock
Fredensborg Castle

Family vacations

The family use the home regularly for their getaways, taking their children Crown Prince Christian, 18, Princess Isabella, 16, and 13-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

Royal Run event 

The Queen shared a picture of herself before the annual Royal Run event, and she was joined on the course by her whole family.

King Frederik X of Denmark takes part in the Royal Run in the old city of Ribe© Getty
King Frederik starting the race

The Danish monarch, King Frederik, founded the race in 2018 to mark his 50th birthday and it has since become an annual fixture in the royal calendar.

There was no starting pistol on the day, instead, the King marked the start by hitting a Viking shield with a sword.

Princess Isabella (R), Princess Josephine (C) and Prince Vincent with medals© Getty
Vincent, Josephine and Isabella with their medals

After the race, their children proudly posed with their well-deserved medals. Bravo!

