Rare photo inside Queen Mary of Denmark's castle - and first marital home

Queen Mary of Denmark and King Frederik live at the Frederik VIII's Palace at Amalienborg in Copenhagen, but they have another royal residence to call home – and we've just had a rare look inside.

Shared to the Danish royal family's Instagram account was a photograph of the Queen crouched down saying goodbye to her beloved dogs in her hallway.

"Now I'm on my way. Had to leave two who were less satisfied as they weren't going. I'm looking forward to experiencing the Royal Run in Korsør. H.M. The Queen," the post read.

The picture appeared to be taken at The Chancellery House at Fredensborg Castle, their second home.

© Kungahuset Queen Mary shared a rare glimpse inside their residence at Fredensborg Castle

The image showed a spacious entranceway with stone floors, a gilded mirror on the wall and beneath it a small, baroque-style stool. The reflection in the mirror also shows that the space has an ornate dresser.

The special residence also happened to be their first marital home.

© Getty Images Queen Mary and her husband King Frederik

Built in 1731, it is a Baroque-style building attached to the main castle via stable buildings and a church. It used to be the royal couple's primary residence when they first got married in May 2004, until Frederik VIII's Palace at Amalienborg in Copenhagen was renovated.

According to the Kongehuset website, "The Chancellery House’s architecture and interiors are in Baroque style with references to the French régence style." Several of the original features remain today, including stucco ceilings, panelled doors, decorative wrought iron fittings and high wall panels.

© Shutterstock Fredensborg Castle

Family vacations

The family use the home regularly for their getaways, taking their children Crown Prince Christian, 18, Princess Isabella, 16, and 13-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

Royal Run event

The Queen shared a picture of herself before the annual Royal Run event, and she was joined on the course by her whole family.

© Getty King Frederik starting the race

The Danish monarch, King Frederik, founded the race in 2018 to mark his 50th birthday and it has since become an annual fixture in the royal calendar.

There was no starting pistol on the day, instead, the King marked the start by hitting a Viking shield with a sword.

© Getty Vincent, Josephine and Isabella with their medals

After the race, their children proudly posed with their well-deserved medals. Bravo!