Crown Princess Mary's worldwide homes: Abstract palace, Sydney 'haven' and more

Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik are preparing to take the Danish throne after Frederik's mother Queen Margrethe announced her plans to abdicate in her New Year's speech.
While they have been residing in several stunning royal residences in Copenhagen since their royal wedding in 2004, many have wondered whether Mary would want to return to her native Australia. So will the couple's homes, which they share with their four children Prince Christian, Princess Isabella and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, change following their ascension to the throne?
We take a look inside their property portfolio, from Mary's Tasmania childhood home to the Sydney home where their love story blossomed and their Danish castle summer house…
Amalienborg Palace
Let's start with their primary residence at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen, which consists of four seemingly identical palaces.
Mary and Frederik moved into Frederik VIII's Palace in the northeastern part of Amalienborg in 2010 following five years of internal and external renovations. As well as making functional changes such as replacing the radiators and the entire heating system, the couple also put their stamp on the interior decorations, including selecting ten Danish artists such as John Kørner and Kathrine Artebjerg to paint modern artworks on the palace's walls and ceilings.
From abstract walls to glittering chandeliers and classic wooden floors, the family home has been revealed in a few social media photos shared by the Danish Royal household on Instagram. Take a look…
Fredensborg Castle
During the summer, Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik traditionally travel to The Chancellery House, a Baroque-style building attached to Fredensborg Castle via the stable buildings and the church. It was the royal couple's marital home following their May 2004 nuptials, until Frederik VIII's Palace was renovated.
Built in 1731 by architect J.C. Krieger, who was also responsible for the main palace, it boasts many of the original features, including stucco ceilings, panelled doors, decorative wrought iron fittings and high wall panels.
Mary's Tasmania childhood home
Mary was born in Hobart, Tasmania, and she described herself as a down-to-earth child. “I was a T-shirt-and-shorts girl, known to go barefoot,” she told the Financial Times.
She reportedly lived at 3 Morris Avenue in Taroona, which was built in 1969 and features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Large windows and wooden floorboards offer a classic interior, while views of the sea are an added perk for tenants.
The 2005 biography, Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark, described the home as a red brick house "well protected from curious eyes" with greenery shielding the patio on top of the garage. "Enormous pink rose bushes line the drive" of the home on Morros Avenue, which is a "lively road in the middle of an attractive new settlement."
A house listing suggests her childhood home was sold in 2000 for $166,000 (around £87,000) and is now being rented. Mary later moved to Melbourne and Sydney, where she met Crown Prince Frederik.
Mary's temporary Sydney home
Very little is known about Princess Mary's former homes, but she was thought to stay at 27 Ebsworth Rd when visiting Sydney as a child with her father.
Set on one storey, the three-bedroom home sold for $1.8 million (£950,000) in 2011, before being renovated into a two-storey property with a pool that was snapped up for $3.9 million (£2 million) six years later.
Sydney 'haven' where Mary met Frederik
However, the story goes that Mary was living in Bondi Junction when she met her future husband at the Slip Inn.
Her house in Porter Street became a private space – or a "haven" according to Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark journalists, Karin Palshoj and Gitte Redder – where the couple's relationship blossomed away from the public eye.
