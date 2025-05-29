Queen Mary sparks reaction with rarely-pictured 'wild' country home

Taking to Instagram, the 53-year-old shared some pictures of the gardens at Fredensborg Palace, and they look straight out of a fairy tale. Scroll down to see more…
You may also like
Queen Mary penned a short message alongside the photos: "Finally, the long-awaited rain came and our wild garden is now in full bloom. With the wish of a lovely Ascension Day."
Ascension Day, on 29 May this year, is a Christian celebration that comes 39 days after Easter Sunday, commemorating the ascension of Jesus Christ into Heaven.
Fans of the Danish royal family rushed to the comment section to share their thoughts on the palace's incredible gardens.
One follower wrote: "SO beautiful and well captured. What a fantastic photographer Queen Mary is!"
Another penned: "Wow amazingly beautiful and an important message that we need more wild gardens," while a third, who felt a particularly strong connection to the area, commented: "The beautiful wild garden in my beloved Fredensborg, born and raised here [heart emoji]".