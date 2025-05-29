Queen Mary sparks reaction with rarely-pictured 'wild' country home

The Danish royal residences are a complete marvel, but the family doesn't often give their followers a glimpse inside their breathtaking homes.

In an incredibly rare move, Queen Mary of Denmark posted a series of photographs that she herself had taken in the spring and autumn residence she shares with King Frederik, who recently celebrated his 57th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the 53-year-old shared some pictures of the gardens at Fredensborg Palace, and they look straight out of a fairy tale. Scroll down to see more…

© Instagram Queen Mary penned a short message alongside the photos: "Finally, the long-awaited rain came and our wild garden is now in full bloom. With the wish of a lovely Ascension Day." Ascension Day, on 29 May this year, is a Christian celebration that comes 39 days after Easter Sunday, commemorating the ascension of Jesus Christ into Heaven.

© Instagram Fans of the Danish royal family rushed to the comment section to share their thoughts on the palace's incredible gardens. One follower wrote: "SO beautiful and well captured. What a fantastic photographer Queen Mary is!" Another penned: "Wow amazingly beautiful and an important message that we need more wild gardens," while a third, who felt a particularly strong connection to the area, commented: "The beautiful wild garden in my beloved Fredensborg, born and raised here [heart emoji]".

© Instagram Chancellery House at Fredensborg Palace served as the King and Queen of Denmark's primary residence between 2004 and 2010, during the renovation of Amalienborg Palace. Initially erected back in 1731 during the reign of King Christian VI, it was also the home of Queen Margrethe's late mother, Queen Ingrid, until her death in 2000.