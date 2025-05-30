Queen Mary and King Frederik's private trip that defies their usual protocol

King Frederik and Queen Mary are taking some time away from their royal duties to enjoy a family holiday.

Usually the couple's eldest son, Crown Prince Christian, 19, acts as regent when his father is out of the country, but the heir appears to have joined his parents on their trip.

The Danish royal family's calendar has Frederik's mother and former monarch, Queen Margrethe, 85, listed as regent from Thursday to Sunday.

Billed-Bladet has had confirmation from the palace that Frederik and Mary and their four children are on a private stay abroad.

© Getty Images Frederik ascended the throne in January 2024

As well as Crown Prince Christian, the couple are parents to Princess Isabella, 18, and 14-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

It's not known where the Danish royals have travelled to but they are known to enjoy skiing holidays and Mary also regularly returns to her home country of Australia.

They're likely to be spending quality time as a family to celebrate King Frederik's 57th birthday, which fell last Monday.

© Getty The Danish royals stepped out to mark King Frederik's birthday on Monday

Frederik and Mary made a balcony appearance at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen to mark the occasion.

They were joined by Isabella, Vincent and Josephine as well as Queen Margrethe to wave to the crowds from the royal residence.

Coming up for the Danish royals

Christian was absent from the outing amid his last week of training with the Guard Hussar regiment at the Antvorskov barracks in Slagelse. The royal household has confirmed the teenager will commence his lieutenant's training course in August.

© Getty Christian has just completed his military training

Meanwhile, Isabella, who turned 18 in April, is expected to graduate from Øregård Gymnasium in the coming weeks.

© Shutterstock Princess Isabella at her 18th birthday concert

King Frederik will resume his duties on Monday with his official weekly audiences, and will be joined by his wife, Queen Mary, as they greet leaders from the Conference of Presidents of the European Parliament at Frederik VIII's Palace at Amalienborg on Tuesday.

Mary, who is known for her sustainable style ethos, will also attend the Global Fashion Summit in Copenhagen on Wednesday.

