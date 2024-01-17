King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark's staggering summer residence is something out of a fairytale

King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark are no doubt readjusting to life after the sudden abdication of Queen Margarethe-II saw them ascend to the Danish throne on Sunday 14 January.

The former Crown Prince was officially named King Frederik X of Denmark by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen from the balcony of Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen - the home of the Danish Parliament.

© Getty King Frederik and Queen Mary kiss on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen

While the new King and Queen's main royal residence will continue to be Frederik VIII's Palace at Amalienborg in Copenhagen, the couple and their family do always have the option of returning to their breathtaking summer residence, The Chancellery House at Fredensborg Castle, which also happened to be their first marital home.

Built in 1731, it is a Baroque-style building attached to the main castle via the stable buildings and the church. It used to be the royal couple's primary residence when they first got married in May 2004, until Frederik VIII's Palace at Amalienborg in Copenhagen was renovated.

© Getty Princess Isabella, Crown Prince Christian, King Frederik X of Denmark, Queen Mary of Denmark, Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent

Mary and Frederik regularly take their four children, Crown Prince Christian, 18, Princess Isabella, 16, and 13-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, back to Fredensborg for several months over the summer.

Keep reading to see inside the remarkable royal residence that could be something out of a fairytale…

© Shutterstock Not many photos have been shared of the interior, but The Chancellery House is situated on the south side of the newly rebuilt riding ground facility and the exterior features flat, decorative columns.



© Chris Christophersen According to the Kongehuset website, "The Chancellery House’s architecture and interiors are in Baroque style with references to the French régence style." Several of the original features remain today, including stucco ceilings, panelled doors, decorative wrought iron fittings and high wall panels. Since it was built by architect J.C. Krieger, who was also responsible for the main palace, we've taken a look inside Fredensborg Castle to get an idea of the beautiful interiors.

Inside the orangery at Fredensborg Castle © Pool DE MONPEZAT/TRAVERS Outside, there are plenty of grounds for the King and Queen's children to explore, including manicured lawns and the kitchen garden. Set behind a brick wall, rows of plants and purple flowers offer a wild aesthetic, while the stunning orangery is a stunning spot for summer dining.



Where the Danish royals lounge © Eric TRAVERS Known as the Danish yellow lounge, the room follows a bright colour scheme with patterned wallpaper, matching curtains and gold accents, including vintage chairs with gold legs. Wooden floorboards, a red rug, a crystal chandelier and flowers add the finishing touches.

A glimpse at the great lounge © Pool DE MONPEZAT/TRAVERS Perhaps even more impressive is the Great Lounge, which has ornate ceiling roses, splashes of green and huge windows offering natural light.



The library at Fredensborg Castle © Eric TRAVERS Blue, gold and red are the primary colours decorating the French Library inside Fredensborg Castle. It features a striped sofa and a cream and gold lamp, while an entire wall is taken up by rows of books.



Inside the royals' grand dining room © Eric TRAVERS Photographs shared from a dinner party to celebrate King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark's engagement hosted in 2003 show the grand dining room inside Fredensborg Castle.