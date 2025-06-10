Joanna Gaines' youngest son Crew's living situation is every child's dream in new personal update

Joanna Gaines has given her five children a magical childhood at their stunning home in Waco, Texas, and her youngest son Crew is especially lucky!

The Fixer Upper star - who shares her children with husband Chip - opened up about a very special space dedicated to her little boy, in her latest Magnolia Journal entry for the summer edition.

Joanna wrote about the custom-made treehouse they made for Crew, which was designed to help encourage his creativity.

© Instagram Joanna Gaines opened up about her son Crew's incredible space at their family home

Alongside an illustration of the treehouse, Joanna penned on Instagram: "My column for this summer’s #magnoliajournal was inspired by my son Crew's treehouse.

It's a space we built for him knowing that it's often in small, creative spaces that our imaginations feel the freest. It's always been this way for me. Whenever I can bring the walls in, so to speak, and quiet the world's noise and influence, that's when I feel boundless—in heart and spirit."

She added: "This issue is spurring me on in so many unexpected ways this season. I hope you’ll grab a copy and that it might do the same for you."

Joanna and Chip are also parents to Drake, 20, Ella, 18, Duke, 17, and Emmie, 15. The couple are soon to have a big change at home, as their daughter Ella will soon be flying the nest to attend college.

© Instagram Joanna Gaines and her son Crew at home in Waco, Texas

She graduated at the end of May, and the big day was captured on camera by her proud mom, who shared the footage on social media.

While Joanna was happy for Ella, she recently admitted that she was feeling sad about her daughter's upcoming graduation, as it meant that it was one step closer to her flying the nest and leaving home to attend college.

© Chip Gaines Chip and Joanna Gaines share five children

Earlier in May, the HGTV star posted a poignant message on Instagram referencing the upcoming departure, and described the situation as both tense and beautiful.

Reflecting on Ella's graduation from high school which is just around the corner, she wrote: "The songbird must be so proud. She created a home and nurtured her babies and then ushered them to fly towards the big blue skies.

Joanna loves being a mom

"Praying for all you mamas who are planning and prepping for graduation. We did our very best. They will soar. May we hold gratitude for all that was and carry hope for all that's to come. Oh the tension and beauty in holding and letting go."

Ella has undergone quite a few big milestones this year, including her final school prom, which was also documented by her proud mom.

© Instagram Joanna with her daughter Ella at her school graduation ceremony

She shared some footage taken from the family home, panning in on some beautiful bouquets of flowers that she had made for three of her children ahead of their prom. She explained in the caption that it was a bittersweet occasion for Ella as it was her very last one before heading off to college.

The HGTV star wrote in the caption: "Three of our kiddos going to prom this weekend. Garden flowers blooming just in time! This will be the first prom for one, and the last prom for another."

She accompanied the message with a tear-filled emoji face. Chip later revealed that Ella had a wonderful time at her prom, but ended up going over her curfew.

Another look at Joanna and Chip's incredible home life

He told Today: "I thought that would have given her plenty of time to do everything she'd want to do at prom, but apparently, it wasn't enough." "But what do you do?" he continued.

"What do you do with this 18-year-old human being that is now legally an adult? She could serve in the army if she had to, and here I am explaining that she has to be back at 12 o'clock." He went on to reveal that Joanna stayed up until Ella got home, which ended up being in the "wee hours" of the morning.