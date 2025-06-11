Clarkson's Farm star is selling £2.8m house in unconventional way

We are well acquainted with Jeremy Clarkson's country pad thanks to the hit show, Clarkson's Farm and we've even uncovered pictures of Harriet Cowan's surprising home, but now the spotlight is on another star of the show…

Rachel Hawkins appeared alongside the team to help Jeremy open his pub, The Farmer's Dog. Jeremy's consultant is now parting ways with her six-bed, seven-bathroom property – but instead of selling up in a conventional manner, Rachel has chosen to raffle off her property!

She's teamed up with Raffle House to offer someone the chance to win her Stow-on-the-Wold home outright.

It's been reported by the Oxford Mail that Rachel purchased the home for £750,000, and now it worth a staggering £2.8 million.

The immaculately decorated residence can be moved into right away. The spaces include a garden room, a family room, boot room and a bar area.

Each of the bedrooms boasts en suites, and the entire house comes kitted out with furniture for one lucky person to win.

Entries are available from as little as £10, and the competition closes 30 June. Don't fancy living in the Cotswolds? You can swap the prize for the cash equivalent if you prefer.

Jeremy allowed consultants to help him with pub planning

What is Clarkson's Farm really like?

Our TV & Film Editor, Emmy Griffiths, visited Diddly Squat Farm and she gave us the lowdown. "Upon arriving at the farm, I quickly realised that Clarkson’s farm was a full-on venture. The first person I spotted was Lisa, Jeremy’s partner, who was hosting a tasting session of all of the treats sourced either from the farm itself or the surrounding areas in the little farm shop that she runs daily."

During Emmy's visit, Jeremy explained how his fellow farmer, Kaleb, ensured the show was the real deal. Not just an illusion of what farming is like.

Emmy met the Clarkson's Farm stars

“He's very keen that we show farming, proper farming and we do show proper farming. Don't be fooled into thinking that because the trailer shows me hoovering blackberries it’s not. If you look around it's a farm, it’s not a petting zoo," he said.

Residents voice concerns

Clarkson's Farm and his nearby pub has received a mixed reaction from locals. Some love that it's putting Chipping Sodbury on the map, whereas PA Media reports that others have previously shared swathes of concerns via Facebook.

"I'm delighted he's breathing some new life into that pub," one resident posted, continuing: "I do worry about traffic though. I popped by the farm shop at the weekend. It was utter chaos.

Clarkson's Farm has received backlash

"The massive new car park was rammed as well as a new overflow one they have made in a field across the road.

"We didn't stop as the marshals in hi viz told us the queue was over two hours. I’ve been before on a busy day, but this was insane."