Clarkson's Farm season four's first look reveals 'major changes' to Diddly Squat Farm

Clarkson's Farm is back for a new season, and according to the first details released by Prime Video, plenty has changed for Jeremy Clarkson's venture into farming, including giving up on his Farm to Fork restaurant, and instead pivoting to buying a pub.

What to expect?

The official synopsis promises "new challenges, ambitious projects, and hilarious moments" reading: "After rounding off series three with the Diddly Squat gang toasting a tumultuous year, we return a few months later to find life on the farm has changed. Kaleb is on a nationwide tour, Lisa is working on a new product line, and Jeremy is left to run the farm alone. In Kaleb’s absence, Jeremy must keep Diddly on track and come up with an idea.

Jeremy and Kaleb on Clarkson's Farm

"Thwarted in his attempts to open a Farm to Fork restaurant, Jeremy plans to reignite that vision and get back in the council’s good books by drawing crowds away from the farm shop. All he needs to do is buy a pub. However, the road to becoming a pub landlord isn’t straightforward either."

The series teases Jeremy's many issues with the new idea, with even Charlie unprepared for the amount of work that was set to go into the new pub.

Of course, the farm is still there to manage, with the Lamborghini tractor starting to show its age, alongside a menagerie of livestock to manage - from a big new bull, adorable little piglets and high-tech goats. The elements were also against poor Diddly Squat Farm, with the weather making things tougher than ever for British farmers. We can't wait to see how Jeremy handles it all with the help of his farm manager, Kaleb Cooper.

Where is Jeremy's pub?

The Farmer's Dog is based on Asthall, near Burford in Oxfordshire, and Jeremy paid just under £1 million for the property. Speaking about struggling to make the venture a success, Jeremy said: "The customers are coming. There’s no problem there. But turning their visits into a profit is nigh-on impossible."

Jeremy Clarkson at The Farmer's Dog pub

When is it out?

Fans won't have long to wait, as Clarkson’s Farm will return to Prime Video on 23 May. The first four episodes will be released at the same time, with two additional episodes released a week later on 30 May, and the final two on 6 June. Will you be watching?

Kaleb and Gerald on Clarkson's Farm

My visit to Clarkson's Farm

Ahead of season three back in 2024, I took a trip to Diddly Squat Farm myself to visit the farm shop, check in with Jeremy and the gang and, most importantly, meet their adorable little piglets. Those who watched season three know that the pig breeding gets off to a very upsetting start, so it was lovely to see the merry bunch of piggies playing in their pens. With hints that season four will add even more farm animals to the show, I couldn't be more excited about what to expect! In the meantime, read more about my time at the farm here. - Emmy Griffiths, HELLLO!'s TV and Film Editor