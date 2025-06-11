Why King Charles is so secretive about 700-property estate

King Charles III has a 20,000-acre estate in Norfolk, which is where Sandringham House is situated. But here's why very little details of the home are released…

The Daily Mail's Richard Eden has pointed about that it is shrouded in secrecy, citing that it is not known how many bedrooms are inside the residence, for example. "Sandringham is one of those private estates, it's huge I mean there are about 700 homes in total on the estate, it's massive," he said.

"In Sandringham House itself because it's a private residence we don't know exactly how many bedrooms there are for example."

Limited public viewing

Although the residence does open its doors for visitors, public access is limited. An exclusive access tour includes a look around inside eight downstairs rooms. The official website reads that the time spent there allows "time to marvel at the beautiful Victorian and Edwardian décor and collections of porcelain, jade, rose quartz, Russian silver gilt and bronzes, family portraits and photographs".

Security measures

Keeping the details of the property under wraps could be a security measure for the King and his wider family. As a very high-profile member of the UK, stringent security tactics are employed to keep him safe. In April, new restrictions were put in place at Sandringham to add an additional level of security. A no-fly zone was introduced after drones were spotted above the estate.

The order states: "These Regulations impose restrictions on flying in the vicinity of Sandringham House, Norfolk.

"In view of the need for security for members of the Royal Family and other dignitaries staying at or visiting Sandringham House and at the request of the security services, it has been agreed by the Civil Aviation Authority and the Department for Transport that flying should be restricted in the vicinity of that location for reasons of public safety and security."

A new holiday home

© Bav Media The Folly is located on the Sandringham estate

© Bav Media The place has been newly renovated

There is one part of Sandringham that you can soak up in all its glory though, and that's Charles' newly opened holiday home on the popular estate. The monarch's team has transformed 'The Folly' into a wonderful place for an extra-special getaway.

It costs £6,300 a week to rent at peak times of year but it is a rather spectacular property in the most magical location.

The unique property, with turrets, comes with a warning, however. The rental is listed on the Oliver’s Travels website, which explains: "The turret is accessed via a steep external stone staircase and is best suited to confident adults or older children under supervision. Please note: the internal staircase may also pose challenges for guests with limited mobility."