Queen Mary and King Frederik will spend their wedding anniversary apart
Live:Updated15h ago

Royal family LIVE: King Frederik and Queen Mary leave Denmark for 3 day trip

Kate Thomas
Website Editor
Updated: 15 hours ago
  • Denmark's King Frederik and Queen Mary are visiting the Faroe Islands for a three-day trip
  • Princess Anne has another engagement in Tower Hill, London
Website Editor

Danish royals jet off

It's going to be a busy week for King Frederik and Queen Mary. The royals are leaving Denmark for a three-day visit to the Faroe Islands.

Here are some of highlights to look out for:

  • Team leader Aksel V. Johannesen is hosting the Majesties' first official visit to the North Atlantic islands
  • The visit will span Tórshavn, Vágur, Fámjin, Tvøroyri and Ei
  • The royals will discover many sides of the Faroese society and greet Faroese people of all ages

Elsewhere, Princess Anne is set to continue her London visit by attending the Annual Court Meeting and Luncheon at Trinity House in Tower Hill.

Make sure you keep checking back for all the latest royal news, live as it happens...

