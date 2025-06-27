Buckingham Palace's strict rules revealed after Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo broke protocol

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo, of Made in Chelsea fame, have hit the headlines for doing THAT viral dance routine within the walls of Buckingham Palace.

The stars were invited to the royal residence for The King's Trust Awards, and they took a moment to perform a cheeky dance together at the top of the grand staircase.

While some thought it was a jibe at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who caused a storm when they posted their version of it to mark their daughter's fourth birthday, others were more concerned about the fact that the MIC stars appeared to break royal protocol.

What are the rules at Buckingham Palace?

No photography or filming

It's widely known that filming and photography are not permitted inside the palace walls, but dad-to-be Jamie decided to dodge the rules and do it anyway.

It has now garnered 68,000 likes and a string of comments.

"All of our attendees are very well behaved," hilariously added The King's Trust Instagram account and the Royal Family's own account even added: "We see you."

Photography inside is prohibited

Fearne Cotton made a jokey comment on Jamie's video, sarcastically writing: "You also had your pap camera out with a flash. Think of what the flash has done to those priceless paintings."

Fearne's comment stems from the fact that many museums and stately homes have a no-flash rule to protect historic artworks.

No eating and drinking

Understandably, just like many other royal residences and stately homes, eating and drinking is forbidden. However, there is an exception for bottled water.

Visitors are asked to leave their pushchairs

No pushchairs

This one may come as a surprise, but pushchairs are not allowed when visiting the palace.

The Royal Collection Trust website explains: "For safety reasons, pushchairs cannot be taken into Buckingham Palace. They must be checked in and collected after your tour."

No animals

Aside from guide animals, you cannot take your pets into the palace. So as much as your pooch may like to tour the regal rooms, you'll have to leave him/her at home if you book a tour!

Which celebrities have broken Buckingham Palace protocol?

© Instagram Lorraine shared a photo of a portrait inside Buckingham Palace

Lorraine Kelly has also previously snapped a photo inside the palace. Another cheeky celebrity confession comes from Olivia Coleman, who has admitted: "My husband stole some loo roll just to say we got it from Buckingham Palace," she told The Sunday Times.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Emma took a souvenir from the palace

Spice Girls star Emma Bunton took it one step further and took a sign for the ladies' loo in 2002 when she was invited to perform for Queen Elizabeth II. She revealed this shocking confession on ITV2's Celebrity Juice!