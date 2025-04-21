King Charles issues immediate changes at royal homes

King Charles has ordered an immediate change at his royal homes by ordering the flags to be flown at half-mast following the death of Pope Francis.

HELLO! understands that alongside the flags flying at half-mast, sombre music will be performed during the Changing of the Guard to reflect the sadness of the late Pope's passing. Flags are often flown at half-mast to mark the passing of leaders and other public servants, including the late Queen Elizabeth.

© Getty Images Flags are flown at half-mast to mark major deaths

The pontiff's death was announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell in a statement released by the Vatican on Easter Monday. It read: "Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis.

"At 7.35am this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church.

© Getty Images The late Pope died on Easter Monday

"He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalised.

"With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and True God."

Royal reaction

Charles and Queen Camilla released a statement following the news, which read: "My wife and I were most deeply saddened to learn of the death of Pope Francis. Our heavy hearts have been somewhat eased, however, to know that His Holiness was able to share an Easter Greeting with the Church and the world he served with such devotion throughout his life and ministry.

"His Holiness will be remembered for his compassion, his concern for the unity of the Church and for his tireless commitment to the common causes of all people of faith, and to those of goodwill who work for the benefit of others.

© Getty The King and Queen shared their sadness at the news

"His belief that care for Creation is an existential expression of faith in God resounded with so many across the world. Through his work and care for both people and planet, he profoundly touched the lives of so many.

"The Queen and I remember with particular affection our meetings with His Holiness over the years and we were greatly moved to have been able to visit him earlier in the month.

© Getty Images The royals had been celebrating Easter the past few days

"We end our most heartfelt condolences and profound sympathy to the Church he served with such resolve and to the countless people around the world who, inspired by his life, will be mourning the devastating loss of this faithful follower of Jesus Christ."

Private meeting

During their state visit to Italy earlier in the month, the royal couple held a private audience with the late Pope which lasted for 20 minutes.

© Alamy Stock Photo The late Pope met with the King and Queen during their visit to Italy

HELLO! understands that the meeting was only confirmed on Wednesday morning due to the Pope's health and that the Holy Father extended the offer of a private audience owing to the postponement of their scheduled meeting.

Gifts were exchanged during the visit, and the Pope wished the royals a "happy anniversary".