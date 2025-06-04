Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry twerk in video taken during hospital labour - watch
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry twerk in video taken during hospital labour - watch

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry twerk in video taken during hospital labour

The Duchess of Sussex was pregnant with Princess Lilibet at the time

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
4 minutes ago
The Duchess of Sussex has released footage of her and Prince Harry dancing from the labour ward, in a move that is unprecedented for members of the royal family.

In the clip uploaded to Instagram, a heavily pregnant Meghan is seen wearing a black dress as she shows off her moves, with Harry hilariously moving across the camera.

The pair appeared to have jumped on the viral Baby Mama Dance trend from four years ago as they awaited their daughter Princess Lilibet's arrival at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California.

"Four years ago today, this also happened," Meghan captioned the video. "Both of our children were a week past their due dates… so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work - there was only one thing left to do!"

Prince Harry holding a swaddled Princess Lilibet© Instagram
Meghan shared a sweet photo of her husband with their daughter

It comes after the Duchess also posted a series of unseen snaps from her personal album of her daughter Lilibet, including a precious skin-to-skin moment between mother and daughter and Harry cradling his newborn daughter in his arms.

Recalling the lead-up to his son Archie's birth in May 2019, Harry wrote in his memoir, Spare: "Meg's doctor had tried several homeopathic ways to get things moving, but our little visitor was just intent on staying put. (I don't remember if we ever tried Granny's suggestion of a bumpy car ride.)."

Black and white photo of Meghan holding newborn Lilibet© Instagram / @meghan
Meghan holding newborn daughter Lilibet

Meghan also recently opened up about turning to an Ayurvedic practitioner when pregnant with Archie and Lili and how it was about seeing "food as medicine".

On her Confessions of a Female Founder podcast, the Duchess spoke of the benefits of "adaptogens" such as mushrooms but admitted some see the approach as a "little psychedelic and super woo-woo".

