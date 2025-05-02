Lorraine Kelly breaks Buckingham Palace protocol again as she poses next to King Charles' loos 

The royals are just like us, and Lorraine Kelly proved it when she posed next to the sign for the lavatories at Buckingham Palace.

The ITV morning show host was invited by King Charles and Queen Camilla to attend a special cancer charity reception on Wednesday, and couldn't resist posing next to the palace's very posh loos, despite protocol dictating that photos inside the monarch's residence are forbidden.

While we didn't get to see inside the toilets themselves, Lorraine and her fellow guest Victoria Kennedy, who edits her eponymous TV show, were giddy with glee over their photo opportunity.

The 65-year-old star posted: "With my wonderful friend and editor @vejk100 after our ‘gig’ at the palace. What a night for our @lorraine show and the amazing @thetittygritty who created our #changeandcheck breast cancer campaign and saved lives. I have the BEST team - so lucky to work with such brilliant young people #work #team #happy #amazing #royals."

© Instagram Lorraine Kelly appears to break Buckingham Palace protocol by posing next to King Charles' loos

Lorraine and Victoria posed in the grand hallway leading to the loos, featuring high-arched ceilings, plush crimson carpets, and gilded portraits lining the walls.

According to the Royal Collection Trust, filming or photography of any kind is forbidden inside the palace walls, with the website reading: "Strictly no photography or filming at all is permitted inside Buckingham Palace."

© Alamy Stock Photo Lorraine was invited to a special cancer charity and campaigner reception by King Charles and Queen Camilla

Lorraine's palace visits

This isn't the first time Lorraine has taken a cheeky snap inside palace walls. Last summer, the Scottish presenter took a photo of herself posing in front of a portrait, joking that it was an exact likeness of comedian Joe Lycett.

"Is it just me or does this fine portrait in @buckinghampalace look a wee teeny tiny bit like the glorious @joelycett when he was dressed up as Queen Elizabeth the first at the @BAFTAS? Am I wrong???," she penned at the time, sparking a confused reaction from fans.

© Instagram Lorraine previously raised eyebrows when she shared a photo of a portrait inside Buckingham Palace

"We weren't allowed to take photos or videos inside when we visited. Special privileges?" quizzed one fan, as another wrote: "Didn’t think you could take pics inside Royal residences?"

The broadcaster may likely have had special permission to document her stay for Lorraine since certain State Rooms are eligible for filming purposes.

King Charles' special reception

© Alamy Stock Photo The ITV host was thrilled to secure an invite

Lorraine's visit was in aid of the King and Queen paying tribute to grassroots cancer charities.

Charles and Camilla, alongside the Duchess of Gloucester and the Duchess of York, brought together campaigners, charity workers and individuals living with cancer, including some who have turned their personal experiences into powerful advocacy.

They met representatives from charities including Macmillan Cancer Support, Breast Cancer Now, Maggie's, Children's Hospice South West, and others working at a community level.

© Alamy Stock Photo The monarch issued a statement about his own cancer journey

The monarch issued his most personal update on his own cancer battle yet, revealing his own "upsetting" diagnosis had given him a "deeper appreciation of the extraordinary work undertaken by the remarkable organisations and individuals" present on the night.

Other famous faces at the reception included broadcaster Adele Roberts, campaigner Ashley Cain and Hollywood star Richard E Grant.