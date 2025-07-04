Chris Pratt's monochrome family home looks like a hotel in latest video

Chris Pratt, 46, is celebrating the Fourth of July in style. In a video shared to his 44.6 million Instagram followers, Chris showed off his monochrome family home while giving helpful tips on how to enjoy the day.

Chris tapped into a TikTok trend where users are giving hot takes but not looking at the camera. While sitting in his living room, he said: "Hey guys, it's Fourth of July coming up and I know there's going to be some fireworks so whatever you do just don't take out your phone and film the fireworks show."

Behind Chris were a glass shelving unit, tall windows, and sky high ceilings leading out to a tree filled backyard. He continued, jokingly scolding his followers: "You'll never watch that video [of the fireworks]. That video is never going to capture the moment and you'll ruin the moment by having to stare at your phone filming the fireworks rather than just enjoying the fireworks." Watch the video below.

Chris Pratt's Monochrome Family Home

Chris shares his hotel like home with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, 35, and children Lyla, four, Eloise, two, and son Ford, who was born in November of last year. The family may be celebrating the holiday at home.

But, Chris will definitely lay down the law with anyone filming the fireworks show.

© Variety via Getty Images The couple share three kids

"So don't be the person who takes their phone out at Fourth of July," he continued. "It's a dumb thing to do," before turning back to the camera and asking: "Who said that?"

Fans loved the video. One commented: "Haters in the comments better stay inside tomorrow." Another wrote: "Good advice. Enjoy the moment. Happy 4th Chris."

© Instagram Chris and Katherine's daughters on 4th of July

Katherine and Chris are old pros at celebrating Independence Day. Last year, Katherine shared an adorable photo of her girls in matching red, white, and blue swimsuits. She captioned the photo, "Celebrated the 4th in style! Hope everyone had a fun and safe day!"

The couple choose to not share their children's faces on social media, instead opting for photos of their backs.

© Instagram Their daughters love doll houses

And while pictures of her kids are rare, Katherine seems to relish being a hands-on mom of three. She's very open about the realities of having three young ones to care for.

In recent months, Katherine has posted numerous selfies of herself at home, particularly with baby Ford Fitzgerald strapped to her. She's also a proud stepmom to the Jurassic World actor's 12-year-old son Jack, who Chris co-parents with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

© Instagram Lyla and Eloise tending to their home garden

The star has previously addressed the age gap between his children. "There's a big age separation... Jack does a great job, he's so sweet with [the girls]," he told Entertainment Tonight. "And they love him so much, and they miss him when he's gone."