Will Orlando Bloom move back to the UK post Katy Perry split?

Orlando Bloom, 48, has sadly split from fiancée Katy Perry after being together since 2016 and being engaged for six years.

Their marital home is in Santa Barbara, but ahead of the news of their shocking break-up, Katy had confirmed that they were considering buying a place in the UK and splitting their time as a family.

In an interview on The One Show in 2024, Katy told hosts Alex Jones and Roman Kemp that she and her husband were considering dividing their time across the pond.

"I love London… beyond Santa Barbara, my hometown, Orlando and I spend so much time in London, and lately we’ve been thinking about maybe splitting our time," she said with a smile.

Katy spoke about her future living plans on live TV

"We love it so much, we feel like you guys are really refined," she teased.

So will Orlando consider a solo move back home?

The Kent-born star has fond memories growing up in the UK, and when asked by The Perfect Magazine, "Do you have a special place you go to to escape from the world?" he replied, "I have a few special places. One is in the UK."

© GC Images The actor was born in the UK

Talking about where home will be in the future, Orlando said: "Most likely, wherever my heart is. Obviously, with kids, I'm more tethered to parts of the world that they live in. It's hard to say where they'll be or what they'll be doing in 20 years' time. But I imagine most of my home feeling then will be a state of mind."

The couple share a daughter together, Daisy, and if Katy remains US-based, Orlando may want to be nearby to co-parent.

© X Daisy Dove Bloom projected on screen as she is addressed by mom Katy Perry during her Vegas residency Play

The Pirates of the Caribbean star also has an older son, whom he shares with former partner, Miranda Kerr. He is called Flynn, and he lives near Katy and Orlando's place, another reason to perhaps stay put.

It is Orlando's unpredictable work as an actor that sometimes requires him to live in different places, so his next big project could determine where he ends up…

© Instagram Orlando Bloom and his son Flynn at Super Bowl LIX, shared on Instagram

Why are Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom splitting?

Sources have alleged that the breakdown of the relationship has been happening for a while, and that the split was a long time coming. However, neither Katy nor Orlando have said anything official to explain why it is over. Orlando has been sharing motivational quotes on social media, such as: "The important thing is to take the first step. Bravely overcoming one small fear gives you the courage to take on the next."