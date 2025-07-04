Gogglebox star Ellie Warner's garden looks like a kids' playground in first photos

Beloved Gogglebox staple Ellie Warner has given her social media followers a glimpse at her garden for the very first time, and it looks just magnificent.

The Leeds-based star of the Channel 4 show took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a series of photos from last month, with the caption: "Random selection of things on my camera roll from the month of June".

Among the pictures, there was one in which her baby boy Ezra could be seen standing on her patio, staring into the trees at the back of the garden, while a washing line and a small playground were also visible.

The play area looked especially well-equipped, fit with two slides, a swing, a sandbox and more, giving little Ezra a good set of activities to get up to in the comfort of his own home.

© Instagram Gogglebox star Ellie Warner's garden could be a playground

In the comments, Ellie's fans sent many messages of praise her way, with one writing: "Aww bless looks like the kids had a great time x", and another commenting: "Gorgeous boy, amazing garden & fab hair Ellie! Xx".

Ellie Warner's surprising additions to her home

Though the pet chickens she shares with Nat Eddleston featured in her recent post, they came as quite a surprise to fans when Ellie first revealed on social media that she had a chicken coop in her garden.

The Gogglebox star took to Instagram to share some pictures of her hens, one of which was Halloween-themed with a pumpkin in the coop, while another showed Ellie holding one of the eggs her hen had laid.

© Instagram Ellie Warner keeps chickens at her home in Leeds

"Didn't take many pictures in October, but got my first egg!", she proudly wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

Ellie Warner's partner Nat Eddleston

Ellie and Nat live together, and have been in a long-term relationship, but it seems that the pair are in no rush to get married.

Back in March, the 33-year-old, alongside her sister Izzi, was prompted to talk about her thoughts on marriage while watching an episode of Married at First Sight Australia for Gogglebox.

© Instagram Ellie and Izzi Warner appear together on Gogglebox

Clearly voicing her views, she said: "We were literally talking about this in the salon this morning about weddings and people saying that they spend £30k plus on a wedding.

"I was saying that is just a waste of money to me and I'm actually not that bothered about getting married because it costs so much money."

Ellie then joked: "I said, 'Look you could take your family to Disneyland for that.' Then someone said, 'You could get married in Disneyland,' but then you'd become one of them Disney adults and I wouldn't want to be one of them."