Dick and Angel Strawbridge supported by fans after leaving France

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge may have made a name for themselves focused on their beautiful French chateau, but the past few years have included a lot of jet-setting for the family.

On Wednesday 9 July the couple shared a photo with their Instagram followers to reveal that they've landed Down Under for their Forever Home 2025 tour.

"It's happening! Opening night in Perth! Just arrived at the gorgeous art deco Astor theatre! It’s a sold-out night, we feel very excited and blessed! If you’re coming to the show, see you in a bit! Xxx," they penned as they posed alongside their children, Arthur and Dorothy.

The famous family were all smiles for the snap, while standing outside of the theatre ahead of the show. Fan comments poured in on the post, with lots of well wishes for the Strawbridges. "Good luck," many users wrote, and one said: "So excited to see you guys again in Adelaide Sunday."



Another added: "You are wonderful guys!" while someone else left an incredibly heartwarming message, writing: "Congratulations! I’m so happy for you and your family and how hard you've worked to make your dreams come true. We were lucky to have met you in Los Angeles California. You are inspiring me to live my dreams as we are working to finalise getting our own home. Thank you for always sharing!"

© Instagram The couple purchased the Château de la Motte-Husson for £280,000 in 2015

Their show includes many stories from their renovation success at their beloved home, Château de la Motte-Husson, which is the perfect way for fans to keep up to date as their show, Escape to the Chateau no longer airs.

The Strawbridges originally purchased the then-derelict home for just £280,000 in 2015 and have worked tirelessly to transform it over the years.

Will they ever leave the chateau?

Everyone loves the couple's Chateau home

Speaking to HELLO! in 2023, Dick set the record straight by saying: "This is the long haul. We've had lots of people saying, 'Oh they're selling', but this is our forever home and Arthur and Dorthy know that and we plan for the future. When we've been away on tours and then we come back, it's stable. We've been here for nine years. I don't think I've lived anywhere for nine years of my life in one place. But the chateau just feels permanent. And it has a permanency that is to be enjoyed."

Family news

Last week, there was a major milestone for the family as Dorothy completed her last day at junior school. Angel shared a sweet family throwback video of Dorothy's very first day at school and fans adored it.

© Instagram Dorothy has now finished junior school

The mum-of-two was seen welling up after she dropped her off at school for the very first time. Her husband was there to comfort her as she wiped away her tears thinking about her daughter.