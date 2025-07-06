Angel Strawbridge reveals plans for huge 'party' at chateau home amid family upheaval

Angel Strawbridge revealed that her chateau home in France geared up for a huge party this weekend as her family celebrated a special milestone.

"Today marks a rather momentous day for Dorothy. It's her last day of junior school and an end of an era!," Escape to the Chateau stars Angel, 47, and Dick, 65, penned on their family Instagram before revealing how they will mark the occasion.

"Tonight we party. The entire year and Dorothy's past and present tutors will celebrate here at the chateau."

The proud mother also revealed how her daughter, 11, will react to her big change: "There will be love, laugher and no doubt a few tears! Good luck to our gorgeous, independent, kind and funny little…not so little girl!"

Angel's parenting confession

Angel Strawbridge is a proud mother of two who has previously shared snippets of her family life in Escape to the Chateau on Channel 4.

Opening up on the Sweat, Snot & Tears parenting podcast, Angel remembered her struggles when welcoming her first child, Arthur, now 12, with her husband Dick.

"The biggest change when I did feel a little bit isolated was when I had my first child. Because then I just was like: right, your whole life changes completely," Angel admitted.

Angel's mental shift

The founder of The Vintage Patisserie, who hails from east London, went on to reveal how she experienced a mental shift between having her children and the family uprooting to France in 2015.

"By the time I moved to France I was in a different mental state from before I had children," she explained. "I was ready. And I think that’s the big thing. I think if you're gonna do a move to somewhere like this, you really have to be ready for it."

After moving to France, her and Dick purchased and renovated the 19th-century Château de la Motte-Husson, in Martigné-sur-Mayenne which led to them hosting their Channel 4 show from 2015 to 2022.

Angel's struggles after moving to France

Self-confessed "social butterfly" Angel also spoke candidly about her struggles with settling into her new life in France. While her children settled well into a French school, she said finding common ground with her neighbours was more difficult.

"I felt really uncomfortable, it was weird," she admitted, revealing that she concluded that dinner parties with what she called the "Chateau Set" were not for her.