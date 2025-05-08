Dick and Angel Strawbridge warned over danger spotted at beloved Chateau home

Dick and Angel Strawbridge reside with their two children Arthur and Dorothy at Château de la Motte-Husson in France. The iconic property has been the base for their previous show, Escape to the Chateau, and now their loyal fans revel in their online updates about the residence.

On Thursday, The Strawbridges' newsletter dropped into inboxes, and it included a gorgeous photo of their beloved orangery covered in picture-perfect wisteria. While this blooming purple flower makes for a postcard-worthy exterior, it does come with some hidden problems…

The home insurance experts at Norton Insurance Brokers have identified popular plants, including wisteria that are increasingly linked to costly structural issues. Plus, the experts warn that "most standard insurance policies will not cover claims related to overgrown climbing plants".

"Wisteria poses some hidden risks that many homeowners don't realise until it's too late," they warn. "In fact, concern is clearly growing, with searches for whether wisteria damages walls increasing by 57 per cent since this time last year, as more homeowners begin to question the hidden risks of this popular climber."

The Strawbridges shared this marvellous photo from home

How does it cause an issue? "It grows quickly and develops thick, woody stems that twist around anything in their path. As these stems mature, they exert pressure on walls, gutters, and rooflines, gradually widening gaps and creating potential entry points for water and frost damage. When allowed to spread unchecked, wisteria can even dislodge roof tiles or gutters. And if planted too close to a property, its root system may also begin to interfere with underground drainage or shallow foundations."

Other dangerous plants to look out for are bamboo, English Ivy and jasmine.

Renovation success

© Instagram The couple purchased the Château de la Motte-Husson for £280,000 in 2015

We're sure the team at the Chateau are keen to keep the wisteria in check as they do with every other area of the lovingly restored home. The Strawbridges originally purchased the then-derelict home for £280,000 in 2015.

The property is cherished by the family but also adored by the fans.

"This home is so magical, I love it," and "Beautiful, how lovely it must be to stroll around the gardens at the Chateau," were among the comments left on a recent Instagram post.

The property even has its own moat

On their travels

© Instagram The family couldn't have been more delighted during their trip

Despite having a great love for their family home, Dick and Angel have been jetting off a lot recently.

The family of four went to Japan for Dorothy's 11th birthday and Angel's 47th birthday, and it looked like they had the most incredible time. Whilst there they visited the sprawling cherry blossoms, shopping for kimonos and dined on viral sandwiches from 7-Eleven.

In February, Dick and Angel left the kids behind and embarked on their honeymoon - 10 years after saying 'I do'!

The pair have been on honeymoon

Sharing the exciting update online, they wrote: “We did it! After 10 years of waiting, we finally honeymooned," the caption read. "What an utterly gorgeous country Sri Lanka is…

"The people… the colour… the food… We were blessed by a monk… walks holding hands… soaked up the city, and the countryside.

"There was something very special in waiting a decade and we have savoured every moment. Happy Valentine’s Day!"