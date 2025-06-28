Dick and Angel Strawbridge's 'big boy' Arthur's milestone sparks flurry of questions

Dick and Angel Strawbridge live at the Château de la Motte-Husson, with their two children, Arthur and Dorothy, whom they've chosen to raise in France.

The chateau formed the base for the family's hit series, Escape to the Chateau, which focused on the renovation of the house in order to transform it into their forever home.

As such, it seems some childhood milestones for Arthur and Dorothy are a little different from what the Channel 4 stars' predominantly English audience is expecting to see, and their latest picture of Arthur caused some confusion among their fans.

Taking to Instagram, Dick and Angel shared a moving post celebrating their 11-year-old's recent achievement in school, with an adorable photo of him beaming in front of the building.

In their caption, the pair penned: "His first year at college is officially over and he has had a ball…"

© Instagram The couple shared a photo of their son Arthur

They continued: "It’s a bit of a gushy parent moment…but this young man received some pretty big achievements this year…including coming 3rd in his school for a National French Mathematics competition…where he was competing against all ages up to 15!"

Dick and Angel concluded their post: "Love him to bits and just could not be prouder… Dorothy still has a week left at school…and it’s all go with spectaculars and end of school parties. Have a fabulous Thursday!"

The couple's fans inundated them with messages in the comment section, congratulating Arthur on his major milestone.

© Instagram Dick and Angel Strawbridge share two children

One follower commented: "Golly gosh, we have been watching your family living your incredible family life for so long – I miss seeing you on TV."

Another penned: "College?!?!?! I remember when he just wee bit little and planting vegetables with Dad. He is soooooooo cute!"

© Instagram Dick and Angel Strawbridge chose to stay at the chateau after the renovation

Meanwhile, other fans had some questions about the post, which caused a little confusion due to the differences between the French and English schooling systems.

A third wrote: "If French college is equivalent to our secondary school, what do you call post secondary school (instead of the terms college or university)?", to which someone responded: "Collège is normally 11-15 years old, lycée is 15-18 years old. University is université."