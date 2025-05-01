Dick and Angel Strawbridge spark major reaction with 'magic' corner of Chateau

Dick and Angel Strawbridge have just touched down from their exciting trip to Tokyo and already have fans delighted by a summer glimpse of their famous Chateau.

Taking to their joint Instagram account, Angel shared a glorious video showing a stunning corner of their sprawling garden with beautiful lilac Wisteria hanging down. In the background of the clip, Dorothy and Arthur are running over to their trampoline outside the dramatic property.

"A lovely Chateau Tuesday," Angel captioned the clip and could be heard in the video saying: "Wisteria, the Chateau and the kids running off to the trampoline," whilst birds sang.

The delightful summer video went down a treat with the Strawbridge's followers who took to the comments section, one person coining the view "simply magic," alongside a slew of purple love heart emojis.

Meanwhile, a second added: "So lovely to hear the pure joy in your voice. Simple pleasures in life are just the best." A third replied: "Look at that wisteria magic!"

Dick and Angel's French home couldn't be more wonderful, but their abode could see some new additions after the husband and wife duo admitted they had been inspired by their recent trip to Tokyo when it comes to their interiors.

© Instagram The family enjoyed an exciting trip to Tokyo

The couple wrote in their subscriber's newsletter last week: "Everywhere we looked there was so much beauty - watch out for how the Chateau transforms with our new-found inspiration…"

As well as their insights, the newsletter contained fabulous photos of their trip which was in celebration of Dorothy's 11th birthday and Angel's 47th birthday.

"From the craziness of Tokyo and the best vintage kimono shopping, to the beauty of blossom season, and even the strawberry sandwiches from 7-Eleven! We embraced and cherished it all!"

© Instagram The family couldn't have been more delighted during their trip

The family of four were pictured enjoying time at Osaka Castle, as well as a trip to the minipig cafe and posing in front of stunning black pine trees.

After sharing the photos of the trip, fans were united in their thoughts on the family snaps and couldn't believe how much Arthur and Dorothy have grown up.

"Miss you on HGTV, the family looks happy and well. The kids are growing up fast," one wrote alongside a red love heart emoji.

A second added: "Omg, look how big the kids are getting. Where does the time go. Wow [two red love heart emojis]."

Meanwhile, another said: "Oh my goodness @escape.to.the.chateau