Luxury interior designer Dara Huang reveals the one crucial mistake that makes your home look small

As the founder of acclaimed design studio Design Haus Liberty and the creator of furniture line Dara Maison, Dara Huang has become synonymous with a new wave of modern luxury.

With a packed contacts list of high-end clients dotted all over the world, and a portfolio brimming with dreamy interiors, this creative powerhouse knows a thing or two about choosing the perfect pieces of furniture for your home.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Dara shares her expert tips and major warnings about choosing investment furniture and reveals the key question she always asks clients before making a single purchase.

01. Invest in emotion, not just style

"The most important thing is that your space feels like a beautiful memory, not just a Pinterest board. I always ask my clients: 'What does your dream home feel like?' Because that word, feel, holds everything from comfort, identity, aspiration, and the story you want your home to tell.

"A lot of people rush to buy what looks good in a showroom or on social media, but furniture isn't just about aesthetics, it’s about how it supports your life," she warns. "Does that armchair make you want to curl up with a book? Will that dining table host a hundred memories?" Dara encourages investing in pieces that will bring you joy, not just a wow factor.

© Copyright - Aucoot - John McDavid © Copyright - Aucoot - John McDavid

02. Don't fear timeless design

Dara won't fall for trend hype and prefers to keep things classic. For furniture buying, she advises opting for timeless looks. Dara Maison's signature style is all about sculptural shapes in natural finishes. "Trends come and go," she says, "but there's something enduring about natural materials, thoughtful silhouettes and great craftsmanship." If you choose something classic, you’re less likely to regret it.

03. Don't shy away from large-scale

Homeowners should not avoid supersized pieces. "A large piece of furniture can actually make a room feel bigger, not smaller, because it creates presence and intention," she explains. "Whether it's an oversized mirror, a bold sculptural light, or a generous curved sofa, anchor the space with confidence." Think about when you step into a luxury hotel room and there's a large bed or a decadent light fitting.

© Copyright - Aucoot - John McDavid

04. Try not to forget function

"Furniture is largely for functionality, so you need to think about why you need it. Before falling for the latest 'It' piece, ask yourself about your lifestyle needs. 'Are you a dinner party host? Do you work from home? Do you have children?'," she says. Adding: "Design only works if it works for you, so start with the function, then build the beauty."

05. Ditch matching styles

Dara's interior style has layering at its heart. Whether it's a vintage find paired with a contemporary lamp or high-gloss lacquer next to raw linen, it's all about mixing. "The most luxurious spaces don't look like they were bought in one day," she reveals. "Mix old and new, soft and sculptural, rough and refined - it adds depth and character."

06. Dara's final thought

"The best interiors are like a beautiful film you never want to end. They should stir emotion, feel effortless, and make you proud to come home."