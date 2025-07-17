Stacey Solomon builds 'mansion' at £1.2m home: 'They'll be living like royalty'

It's no secret that Stacey Solomon's home, or Pickle Cottage as she has adorable dubbed it, is a total haven for her five children.

But the Sort Your Life Out host, who is married to fellow TV star Joe Swash, has added a new feature, and it is out of this world. Taking to Instagram, Stacey's father, David Solomon, revealed that his daughter had enlisted him to build a second home in their garden, but not one for the family themselves!

In the new video, David revealed Stacey's shiny new rabbit hutch, which had been transformed from a dilapidated structure to a mini house with a dormer window in the roof.

© Instagram Stacey's dad turned the rotten Wendy house into a rabbit haven!

"What a transformation when your daughter says, 'I need a rabbit house' what do I do?," David joked. "I rebuild a rotten playhouse into a mansion for rabbits. Absolutely love this. So happy with the result."

© Instagram Stacey's dad transformed her old rabbit hutch

Fans were quick to comment on the fun addition to Stacey's family pad. "Wow, I’d live in that!," one supporter penned, while another added: "Looks great, can see where Stace gets her DIY skills from."

A third fan commented: "They'll be living like royalty."

Bang on trend

Meanwhile, HELLO!'s Homes Editor, Rachel Avery, says Stacey's rabbit hutch is part of a wider celebrity garden trend.

"With Paris Hilton and Kylie Jenner's dogs having their own mini homes to live in, Stacey Solomon thought she would join the trend - but for her beloved rabbits," Rachel says.

"It's a playful touch to the grounds of Pickle Cottage and also a good example of reusing and recycling, as Stacey’s father used a rotting Wendy house as the basis for the structure."

Stacey's heatwave-ready garden feature

© Instagram Stacey's pool is fit for a luxe resort

Elsewhere in Stacey's garden, she has a luxurious feature that will see Stacey and her five children, Zachary, 17, Leighton, 12, Rex, five, Rose, three, and two-year-old Belle, through the British summer heatwave.

© Instagram Stacey pulled back the cover on her amazing pool

In June, Stacey unveiled her gorgeous swimming pool for the first time this year. "It is time to open Pickle Cottage pool," the Stacey & Joe star wrote. "Feel so grateful & lucky to have this in our home. Never in my wildest dreams did I think Sundays might look like this."

© Instagram Stacey and Belle enjoyed a dip

As the beige cover was pulled back on the large pool, its crystal clear waters were revealed. Stacey's pool

Stacey's standout home features

Stacey's extravagant rabbit hutch isn't the only eye-catching feature at the Essex home she purchased in 2021.

© Instagram Stacey revealed her new pink utility room in January

Her home also features a newly transformed candy pink utility room and a personalised pink Wendy house situated in their living room.