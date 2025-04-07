Stacey Solomon's £1.2m Pickle Cottage looks like a garden centre after big change

Stacey Solomon and her husband Joe Swash are fortunate to have the most stunning garden on their doorstep that affords plenty of greenery and space for the whole family.

Thanks to the endless land they have, the couple, who wed in 2022, have erected an enormous new feature outside, and it's so impressive.

Taking to her social media, Stacey shared the process of prepping their new garden tunnel where they're planning on growing their own produce, including fruits and vegetables.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash live in Essex with their children

The tunnel is so large, their outdoor area now practically resembles a garden centre! We're not jealous at all…

Stacey Solomon's new garden feature is so professional

Having a tunnel in their garden means their plants will be in the optimal environment for growth. Click through the gallery to see the best photos...

© Instagram One snapshot of the transformation video shows the mother-of-five enlisting the help of her children to get stuck into the graft of building the plant beds. Stacey has lined the huge garden feature, also known as a polytunnel, with rectangular beds full of soil stacked along the length of the plastic-mesh apparatus. She wrote in the caption: "Making progress in the tropical tunnel. That's what I'm calling it."

© Instagram The former X Factor singer, who has never shied away from physical labour in her house or garden, was also seen lifting heavy bags of slate chippings that will form the walkway of the tunnel. This will mean easy access to the beds without having to tread mud or grass. Stacey's video also shows how their polytunnel has a square cut-out window at the back, which they'll be able to open and close easily depending on whether they need air to circulate, or to keep out winds and animals.

© Instagram Garden tunnels are so useful for growing your own plants and crops. According to Carpenters Nursery, the polytunnel will allow gardeners to control the temperature so their plants can grow efficiently. This also means that warm seasons are essentially extended, and the crops are protected from harsh winters. They also keep out unwanted animal visitors from destroying the plants. Stacey's video also featured a 'before' and 'after' shot, demonstrating their hard work on pulling it together.

© Instagram The 'after' shot shows the tunnel in all its glory, with the beds lined up beautifully with the slate chips forming a walkway. The former Loose Women presenter explained what she plans to use it for in the caption: "So exciting and so satisfying. "This is where the hot fruit and veg will live, peppers, melons, tomatoes, nectarines." It's not known how much Stacey and Joe paid for their tunnel, but theirs looks like the real deal and is a very generous size. However, for those with smaller gardens, they come in a variety of sizes and can be great value for money, with some available online for around £50. Others, meanwhile, are valued at over £1,000, likely depending on the materials and the overall size.