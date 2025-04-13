Stacey Solomon has documented the work that she's done on her £1.2 million home, Pickle Cottage, in a lot of detail over the last year, and her followers are loving it.

Though the interior is absolutely stunning, it's her breathtaking garden that is most impressive – and she's given fans a glimpse of just how enormous it is from a brand-new angle.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon's Pickle Cottage garden looks endless from never-before-seen angle

Taking to her Instagram stories on Saturday, the Loose Women star shared a video depicting the process, from start to finish, of making duck egg mayo using her very own eggs and homegrown lemons.

In the caption, she wrote: "Pickle Cottage Mayo. Wanted to do this for ages, I did add mustard but forgot to record it & I need to get a better mixer, but all in all I'm super pleased with how it turned out."

The garden looked huge behind their lemon trees

Stacey and her husband Joe Swash's garden looked endless in the background of the clip in which she is seen picking lemons from her tree.

The Sort Your Life Out star's fans were awestruck in the comments. One wrote: "Omg I can only dream", while another penned: "Wow look at your lemons!!!"

A third commented: "Soooo envious of those lemon trees [heart eyes emoji] [lemon emoji]".

© Instagram Stacey Solomon's first attempt at duck egg mayo looked delicious

Stacey also posted a picture of the final product, and it's safe to say that, even though it was her first attempt, it looks delicious!

Stacey and Joe's brand new addition to the garden

Last week, Stacey and Joe shared the process of preparing their brand new garden tunnel, where they're planning to grow more of their own produce, including fruits and vegetables, and it looks straight out of a garden centre..

© Instagram The garden tunnel Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash were building looks straight out of a garden centre

Having a tunnel in their garden will provide an optimal environment for their plants to grow properly, as it both regulates temperature and protects the plants from any pests.

Stacey and Joe's adorable new family members

On Tuesday, Stacey announced that several of her duck chicks were beginning to hatch out of their eggs, uploading a wonderful clip to Instagram that showed them beginning to emerge from their shells.

The five chicks will join the other five that the family already keep in their home-built duck pond, which the Loose Women star built last year with the help of Joe and her brother-in-law.