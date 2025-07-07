Stacey Solomon 'missing part of her' as she spends time away from Pickle Cottage

Stacey Solomon has created the dream home for her, Joe Swash and their ever-expanding brood of kids and pets.

Having made such a cosy base at Pickle Cottage, it's no surprise that Stacey considers herself a "homebody", writing in her newsletter that it's a wrench to leave her family behind when she has to go away for work.

Sharing details of a recent work trip to Lake Como, Stacey candidly admitted: "I'm such a homebody that I always get nervous when I leave Joe and the kids. I never go abroad without them, so this trip felt really different to when I'm away for something like SYLO [Sort Your Life Out] filming…"

Of the distance from her family, Stacey continued: "You're just so used to having the kids running around and constant background noise. Being out in the world solo was weird and SO quiet.

© Instagram Stacey misses her kids when she's away

"I only had to think about where I had to be, rather than the seven of us. It was like I was missing part of me – loads of you will know what I mean – but I know I was so lucky to have this experience."

Stacey's solo holiday

During her trip to Lake Como, Stacey shot a campaign for her haircare brand, Rehab, and gave an insight into what she got up to sharing she opted for "healthy" breakfasts to keep her going – and even went for a run in the mornings. "Who am I?!" the Loose Women host joked about her exercise escapades.

© Instagram Stacey Solomon was in Italy for a shoot

The 35-year-old explained that as well as shooting the campaign and visiting the Rehab factory, she went on hikes and enjoyed boat trips and sightseeing – as well as wine tasting, despite saying "I'm not even a drinker."

On her arrival back at the family home, Stacey joked: "Goodbye luxury in Lake Como, hello laundry at Pickle Cottage. It's always the best feeling coming back to the kids, but I'm so grateful I had that experience."

© Instagram Stacey Solomon looked gorgeous on her Italian break

That said, Stacey didn't stay home for long. Shortly after returning, Stacey and her oldest son Zach, 17, jetted to Paris.

Of the trip with her firstborn which saw the duo hunt Pokémon, Stacey said: "Having a young adult son like Zach is just the absolute dream & spending time with just us two doesn't happen often but when it does, my soul regenerates."

With the whole summer holidays ahead, we bet Stacey and Joe have plenty of fun family plans in the pipeline…