Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Divisive Gen Z hack that proves the 'tide is turning' on minimal interiors
Subscribe
Divisive Gen Z hack that proves the 'tide is turning' on minimal interiors
Group of young friends enjoying time together while preparing food and having fun in a cozy domestic kitchen.© Getty Images

Gen Z are 'turning the tide' on minimalist interiors with this divisive hack

Disco balls are the new lighthearted way to spice up your living space

Josh Osman
Junior Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

When it comes to innovative TikTok trends, no one does it better than Gen Z, and their latest interiors idea might just be one of the strangest yet.

Millennial minimalism is out, and the next generation of online interior designers are radically transforming the Internet's traditional obsession with Scandi styles and muted palettes, bringing a bit more glamour and vibrancy into the scene.

Gen Z content creators are doing this in a number of ways, from incorporating food-shaped and food-inspired objects into their rooms and reviving quirky novelty collectibles, much like the Labubu bag charm trends in fashion. However, one new appearance is particularly left-field, and I can't pretend I don't love it.

Disco balls are in

Disco balls are all over my For You page: I've seen lamps shaped like them, strung across door frames and even plant pots inspired by disco design. 

Living room with a clean wall© Getty Images
Millennial minimalism is out

My favourite idea for trying them out involves hanging a disco ball on a banana holder to fit them on a table. It makes for an easier way to bring on the sparkles without worrying about the inconvenience of having to hang them up.

View post on TikTok

According to brand new research commissioned by TikTok, the phrase 'disco ball' has skyrocketed in popularity, seeing a 440.91% rise in searches in the last quarter. The numbers don't lie!

Minimalism has had its moment

Rachel Avery, HELLO!'s Homes Editor, suggests this could be a sign that interior trends are about to see a new wave: "I think the tide is turning on stark, minimal interiors and people are starting to have more fun.

"Think hidden doors, pop-up bars and slogan artwork – and disco balls play into this new movement, as a way of bringing a lighthearted element to your space."

Disco balls are Gen Z's new favourite way to spice up a living space© Getty Images
Disco balls are Gen Z's new favourite way to spice up a living space

She also shared her tips for ways to incorporate them, adding: "Place by a window for maximum impact and when the sun shines your room will be transformed into a sensory haven. Ideal for impromptu kitchen discos."

When it comes to interior design, I think it's about time influencers started having a bit more fun! Sleek minimalism has had its moment, but my take is that a great room has a big personality, so it's refreshing to see these more exciting ideas trending.

Take a look at some of our favourite celebrity home renovation accounts on social media below...

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Celeb home reno accounts you NEED to follow

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

More Homes
See more
Read More