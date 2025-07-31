King Charles' al fresco gin bar pictured at royal home - and it's pink

His Majesty King Charles III likes a little tipple and is known for his love of gin martinis so it will come as no surprise that he has his very own gin bar in the grounds of his Sandringham home.

Although it hasn't been created with the monarch's drinks needs in mind, in fact, it is there for members of the public to enjoy when they come and tour the estate.

The bar serves up delicious cocktails even using Sandringham's own gin – the classic Sandringham gin, the celebration gin and the raspberry and apple gin blend, made from Norfolk apples and juicy raspberries.

Royal fan, Miriam (@flintcottage) enjoyed a day out at the Sandringham estate and couldn't resist a snap of the pretty pink gin bar.

© @flintcottage Charles' pretty pink gin bar

The alfresco pop-up has gin bottles on display and signs explaining the cocktails and G&T on offer. We love this fun addition to Charles' regal home.

Positive visitor reviews

Sandringham estate has 4.3 stars out of 5 on TripAdvisor, and royal fans love sharing praise about their visits.

"The gardens are well maintained and beautiful. The house, although you only see eight rooms, is really great value for money, the staff inside each of the rooms are knowledgeable and give good information and stories, it’s well worth a visit - we loved the visit," wrote one.

© Getty Images The Sandringham estate from above

Another agreed with the positive comments, writing: "The gardens were a lovely mix of formal 'natural' after our walk around the house and garden we headed to the restaurant for lunch. The quality and quantity was impressive and really good value. We enjoyed our visit so much we returned the following day with a lovely walk along a woodland walk from our camp site. Perfect."

The King's holiday home

© Bav Media The Folly is located on the Sandringham estate

Another big draw bringing folks to the Sandringham estate will be Charles' brand-new holiday rental. The monarch overhauled one of the properties on his grounds and transformed it into a luxury holiday home, that is now being listed for a dazzling £6,300-a-week to rent at peak times of the year.

It is listed on the Oliver’s Travels website, where prospective patrons can explore inside and outside of the property before they commit.

© Bav Media There are the most wonderful views

The perfect place to survey the amazing woodland views across the 20,000-acre parkland is from the extra-special turret room.

The advertisement for the rental reads: "This exceptional turreted retreat surrounded by centuries-old trees, has been sensitively refurbished to the highest standard, blending timeless heritage with refined contemporary comfort. This is a rare opportunity to enjoy a private escape on regal grounds."