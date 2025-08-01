King Charles' 'cherished' Scottish home to close this month

King Charles III's Scottish home, Balmoral, has been welcoming visitors throughout spring and summer, since 1 April, but the time is almost here for the royal residence to close its doors.

Later this month, on 10 August, the doors to this grand home will close for the season, with visitors no longer permitted to tour.

At present, members of the public can step inside the historic ballroom, where a special exhibition is being held, and the gardens are available for admiring.

Before the closure, there will be two incredible events – a family day and an evening cinema screening outside, both taking place on 2 Saturday August.

© Getty The castle is closing its doors soon

The castle then won't reopen in October, giving the royal family a chance to use the estate for their summer holidays.

Queen Elizabeth II, in particular, was very fond of holidaying here and used to really enjoy the peaceful surroundings.

The idyllic bolthole was also adored by Queen Victoria, who wrote about her love of Balmoral in her diary, describing it as "my dear paradise in the Highlands".

Charles' beloved home on site

Although the King will have use of the grand castle, he usually prefers to stay at his own residence on the estate, Birkhall.

It was one of the properties, along with Clarence House, that Charles inherited after the death of his grandmother, the Queen Mother, and he has a lot of childhood memories there.

© Getty Images The Royal Regiment of Scotland performing outside Birkhall

Proving just how much Charles and Camilla love Birkhall, they even chose to honeymoon there after their 2005 wedding day. And so, they return to Birkhall each year to celebrate their anniversary – so sweet!

2025 summer holiday

His Majesty has already been spotted in Scotland as on Monday he was pictured in a tartan kilt at Scrabster Harbour in Thurso, northern Scotland. We're sure the monarch is looking forward to some downtime after a busy period of engagements.

King Charles is currently battling cancer, and speaking briefly about his journey to a member of the public earlier this month, he seemed to be in good spirits.

© Getty Images King Charles looked dapper in his kilt earlier this week

Lee Harman, 54, from Bury St Edmunds, told the PA news agency: "I asked him how he was, and he said he was feeling a lot better now and that it was 'just one of those things'."

Buckingham Palace announced the monarch had been diagnosed with the disease in February 2024, just weeks after he underwent a procedure for an enlarged prostate at The London Clinic.

WATCH: Prince Harry on how he found out about his father's cancer