King Charles' 'cherished' Scottish home to close this month
King Charles addresses 'profound sadness' on tragic anniversary© Getty

His Majesty's castle, Balmoral, is due to close its doors

Rachel Avery
Homes Editor
9 minutes ago
King Charles III's Scottish home, Balmoral, has been welcoming visitors throughout spring and summer, since 1 April, but the time is almost here for the royal residence to close its doors.

Later this month, on 10 August, the doors to this grand home will close for the season, with visitors no longer permitted to tour. 

At present, members of the public can step inside the historic ballroom, where a special exhibition is being held, and the gardens are available for admiring. 

Before the closure, there will be two incredible events – a family day and an evening cinema screening outside, both taking place on 2 Saturday August.

Balmoral© Getty
The castle is closing its doors soon

The castle then won't reopen in October, giving the royal family a chance to use the estate for their summer holidays.

Queen Elizabeth II, in particular, was very fond of holidaying here and used to really enjoy the peaceful surroundings.

 

View post on Instagram
 

The idyllic bolthole was also adored by Queen Victoria, who wrote about her love of Balmoral in her diary, describing it as "my dear paradise in the Highlands".

Charles' beloved home on site

 Although the King will have use of the grand castle, he usually prefers to stay at his own residence on the estate, Birkhall.

It was one of the properties, along with Clarence House, that Charles inherited after the death of his grandmother, the Queen Mother, and he has a lot of childhood memories there. 

The Royal Regiment of Scotland performing outside Birkhall © Getty Images
The Royal Regiment of Scotland performing outside Birkhall

Proving just how much Charles and Camilla love Birkhall, they even chose to honeymoon there after their 2005 wedding day. And so, they return to Birkhall each year to celebrate their anniversary – so sweet!

2025 summer holiday

His Majesty has already been spotted in Scotland as on Monday he was pictured in a tartan kilt at Scrabster Harbour in Thurso, northern Scotland. We're sure the monarch is looking forward to some downtime after a busy period of engagements.

King Charles is currently battling cancer, and speaking briefly about his journey to a member of the public earlier this month, he seemed to be in good spirits.

 

King Charles in a kilt smiling widely© Getty Images
King Charles looked dapper in his kilt earlier this week

Lee Harman, 54, from Bury St Edmunds, told the PA news agency: "I asked him how he was, and he said he was feeling a lot better now and that it was 'just one of those things'."

Buckingham Palace announced the monarch had been diagnosed with the disease in February 2024, just weeks after he underwent a procedure for an enlarged prostate at The London Clinic.

WATCH: Prince Harry on how he found out about his father's cancer

Wednesday 17th January - Buckingham Palace announces the King, 75, is to have treatment for a benign enlarged prostate and will be admitted to hospital in a few days. 

Thursday 25th January - The King carried out behind-the-scenes official duties at Sandringham House. 

The King arrives back in London from Norfolk ready for his treatment.

Friday 26th January - The King is admitted to the London Clinic for treatment for an enlarged prostate and also visits Princess Kate, who is recovering in the same hospital. 

Monday 29th January - The King is discharged from hospital and waves at well-wishers. 

Wednesday 31st January - Camilla says the King is "getting on, doing his best" as she opened a Maggie's cancer support centre at the Royal Free Hospital in London. 

Sunday 4th February - The King and Queen attend church in Sandringham, with Charles waving at well-wishers. 

Monday 5th February - At 6pm, Buckingham Palace announces the King has a form of cancer - but not prostate cancer - and has started treatment as an outpatient. 

He will not carry out public-facing duties, but will carry on with behind-the-scenes state business and official papers.

