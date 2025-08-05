King Charles' ultra-private home he had to 'give up' - after 16 years

When not out on royal engagements, the Prince and Princess of Wales can be found relaxing with their three children at their home at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

But as their titles would suggest, the couple are also known to spend time in Wales. They previously would have had access to Llwynywermod were it not for King Charles giving up the property in 2023.

© Getty Images Camilla and Charles posed for a photograph outside Llwynywermod before a drinks reception in 2009

Llwynywermod is an estate that was once owned by the Duchy of Cornwall, now overseen by William as the heir to the throne. It is based in Carmarthenshire and covers 192 acres.

The estate originally served as a model farm; the Welsh royal estate was transformed by architect Craig Hamilton into three separate cottages and a grade II-listed barn, which served as the main house when Charles and Camilla came to stay.

However, in 2023, Charles relinquished ownership of the estate, with the BBC reporting he had to "give up" his Welsh bolthole.

The Telegraph stated at the time that while Charles remained "passionate" about Wales, it was "unlikely" he would be able to use the home in the same way as before.

© Alamy Stock Photo Llwynywermod, near Llandovery featured an outside courtyard

The Duchy of Cornwall purchased Llwynywermod for £1.2m in 2007, and the King formerly paid rent on Llwynywermod after the Duchy of Cornwall was passed to Prince William following Charles' coronation.

A sustainable design

Despite Charles having stepped away from Llwynywermod, it was renovated in 2008 with the best of intentions for the future. According to House and Garden, the King's passion for sustainability was incorporated by Craig Hamilton into the design of the home.

© Getty Images The property was hugely refurbished

The magazine reported at the time: "Materials have been reused, other materials have been sourced locally, and the craftsmen and builders working on the project are based locally. Housed in a new barn is a wood-chip boiler, which provides heating and hot water for the entire complex. A reed-bed filtration system is being installed, as is rainwater storage."

© Getty Images Charles has long had a passion for sustainability

Queen Camilla's involvement

The interior of the house at Llwynywermod also featured a special role for Queen Camilla as she tasked her sister, Annabel Elliot, with the design.

© Getty Images Annabel designed the interiors of the Welsh home

Camilla's sister is the founder of Annabel Elliot Interior Design and Antiques, a shop in Dorset which has been running for 30 years, while keeping busy by designing the interiors for properties owned by the Duchy of Cornwall.

© BBC/Oxford Film and Television The Queen's sister, Annabel Elliot has worked on a number of properties owned by the Duchy of Cornwall

She has previously worked on 12 of the Duchy of Cornwall's cottages, including those on the Isles of Scilly and holiday cottages at Restormel Castle.

A nod to a royal wedding

© AFP via Getty Images The English field maple trees from Westminster Abbey were transported to Wales

A nod to William and Kate also featured at the home as six of the English field maples, which had formed the avenue of trees at the couple's 2011 wedding, were rehomed at the Welsh bolthole.